'One District One Product' virtual fair now extended till Oct 27 by UP govt

The ongoing 'One District One Product' (ODOP) virtual fair, organised as an experiment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a grand success and has now been extended till October 27, an official spokesperson said here on Sunday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-10-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 18:00 IST
The ongoing 'One District One Product' (ODOP) virtual fair, organised as an experiment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a grand success and has now been extended till October 27, an official spokesperson said here on Sunday. The fair, organised by FICCI, the ODOP cell and state government's MSME department, is aimed at giving a platform to traditional products at the national and international level and to assist craftsmen and artisans get recognition in newer markets. The fair was scheduled to conclude on Sunday evening. "However, going by success of the fair, the state government has decided to extend it till October 27," the spokesperson said.

The fair was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 19. More than 1,000 buyers from 35 countries are participating in it. Over 700 craftsmen and sellers have put up their stalls in the fair. Widely publicised on online platforms, including Facebook and Google, the fair is attracting a great response, the spokesperson said. The fair has registered more than 24,000 logins and stall visits to the tune of about 40,000. It registered the presence of about 7,000 people in the online auditorium. It has also proved to be of great relief for the harassed entrepreneurs amid the recession during the COVID times, the spokesperson said. The fair is providing the craftsmen an opportunity to highlight and sell their products in the online market and besides local consumers, it is also attracting buyers from across the globe, the spokesperson added.

