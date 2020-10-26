Equity indices open in the red

Equity benchmark indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 149.14 points and Nifty down by 35.30 points.

At 9:21 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 149.14 points or 0.37 per cent at 40,649.76 while the Nifty 50 was down by 35.30 points or 0.3 per cent at 11,895.05.

