Equity indices open in the red
Equity benchmark indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 149.14 points and Nifty down by 35.30 points.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 09:38 IST
At 9:21 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 149.14 points or 0.37 per cent at 40,649.76 while the Nifty 50 was down by 35.30 points or 0.3 per cent at 11,895.05.
