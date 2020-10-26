Paytm promotes money transfers without wallet KYC in new TVC

As part of its ongoing marketing campaign to promote the app's direct bank to bank transfer feature, Paytm has launched a new TV ad demonstrating how one can instantly transfer money from a bank account to any other bank account without wallet KYC.

The latest TVC joins the two other large-scale films in this campaign that aim to highlight how one can seamlessly make bank account transfers within a few seconds using the recipient's mobile number, UPI ID or bank account details at zero charges.

"We are committed to empowering our fellow countrymen with digital payment solutions that make their everyday life simpler. We believe that technology should be a great enabler to make life convenient for the masses. This new marketing campaign is an endeavor in the same direction & aims to promote seamless digital transactions across the country," Paytm wrote in an official blog post.

Launched in both Hindi and South Indian version, the latest TVC starts with the scene of a landlord's son shyly reminding the female tenant that his father has asked her to pay the rent. The girl informs him that she is unable to do because she could not go to the ATM, nor has she got her Paytm KYC done.

Video Credit: Paytm

Next, the boy then explains that she can simply make the payment from her Paytm app by just using entering the landlord's mobile number. There is no need to do a Wallet KYC & the money will be directly credited to his father's bank account. The video ends with the scene of the girl exclaiming that she has received a cashback after completing the transaction.