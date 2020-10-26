Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm promotes money transfers without wallet KYC in new TVC

The latest TVC joins the two other large-scale films in this campaign that aim to highlight how one can seamlessly make bank account transfers within a few seconds using the recipient's mobile number, UPI ID or bank account details at zero charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:23 IST
Paytm promotes money transfers without wallet KYC in new TVC

As part of its ongoing marketing campaign to promote the app's direct bank to bank transfer feature, Paytm has launched a new TV ad demonstrating how one can instantly transfer money from a bank account to any other bank account without wallet KYC.

The latest TVC joins the two other large-scale films in this campaign that aim to highlight how one can seamlessly make bank account transfers within a few seconds using the recipient's mobile number, UPI ID or bank account details at zero charges.

"We are committed to empowering our fellow countrymen with digital payment solutions that make their everyday life simpler. We believe that technology should be a great enabler to make life convenient for the masses. This new marketing campaign is an endeavor in the same direction & aims to promote seamless digital transactions across the country," Paytm wrote in an official blog post.

Launched in both Hindi and South Indian version, the latest TVC starts with the scene of a landlord's son shyly reminding the female tenant that his father has asked her to pay the rent. The girl informs him that she is unable to do because she could not go to the ATM, nor has she got her Paytm KYC done.

Video Credit: Paytm

Next, the boy then explains that she can simply make the payment from her Paytm app by just using entering the landlord's mobile number. There is no need to do a Wallet KYC & the money will be directly credited to his father's bank account. The video ends with the scene of the girl exclaiming that she has received a cashback after completing the transaction.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior doctors of North Corp hospitals go on mass casual leave, threaten indefinite strike

Senior doctors of North Corporation-run hospitals went on a day-long casual leave en masse on Monday as the crisis over pending salaries of medics of civic-run facilities deepened with no resolution in sight, officials said. R R Gautam, pre...

FEATURE-Caught by deluges and droughts, India's cities look to become climate smarter

Indias southern city of Hyderabad is known as a high-tech hub - but its infrastructure is looking increasingly dated in an era of strengthening climate change impacts.The city - home to offices of Microsoft and Google - this month saw its h...

SC asks petitioner seeking CBI probe into Disha Salian’s death to approach Bombay HC

The Supreme Court on Monday asked a petitioner seeking a court-monitored CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs former manager Disha Salian to approach the Bombay High Court. Disha, 28, died on June 8 after fall...

COVID caution goes for toss in Bihar election heat

With the campaign for the Bihar assembly election reaching a fever pitch, the Election Commissions warning of stern action for violation of COVID-19 protocol has gone unheeded with people gathering in huge numbers at rallies without wearing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020