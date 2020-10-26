Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alaukik Group brings two legendary teams (CSK & RCB) of IPL 2020 together for brand DAVAINDIA

Alaukik Group has pulled of one of the most phenomenal brand association in IPL season 2020. They have brought together the legendary teams Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on one page as Official Life Care Partner for India's largest private generic pharmacy retail chain, DAVAINDIA, a venture by Zota Pharmaceuticals.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:31 IST
Alaukik Group brings two legendary teams (CSK & RCB) of IPL 2020 together for brand DAVAINDIA
The massive popularity of IPL will help Zota Healthcare to make millions of people relate with Davaindia's USP's and emotions like health, fitness and safety.. Image Credit: ANI

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 26 (ANI/PNN): Alaukik Group has pulled of one of the most phenomenal brand association in IPL season 2020. They have brought together the legendary teams Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on one page as Official Life Care Partner for India's largest private generic pharmacy retail chain, DAVAINDIA, a venture by Zota Pharmaceuticals. For the very first time a sports alliance with IPL was done for a Generic Pharmacy chain by a Branding Agency. Alaukik Desai of Alaukik Group created the campaign "Khelegi Team Jitega Dava India" to create awareness, build relevance and engage with the audience about Generic Medicine and its advantages Nationally. They designed 360 degree all India campaign including association, print media design, social media, radio jingle, TV ads, TV media, indoor and outdoor POP's. The massive popularity of IPL will help Zota Healthcare to make millions of people relate with Davaindia's USP's and emotions like health, fitness and safety.

Alaukik Group has performed many such successful associations in the past with celebrities and brands such as Shahrukh Khan for NDTV, Hrithik Roshan for Italian luxury brand Adamantino, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor for Firdaus, Priyanka Chopra for Heroine, Kangana Ranaut for designer Archana Kochhar, Sonakshi Sinha for Rajguru, Yami Gautam for Aeroblue, Raveena Tandon for Arun Vastra Bhandar to name a few. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PNN)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Persistent Systems Q2 net up 18.5 pc to Rs 101.9 cr

Tech firm Persistent Systems has reported an 18.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 101.9 crore for the September 2020 quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 86 crore in the year-ago period.The company has also ap...

Showered flowers on party worker, not individual who supported firing accused: UP state unit chief

BJPs state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, who showered petals on a party MLA who was issued notice for supporting the main accused in the Durjanpur village firing incident, Monday said he had acknowledged party workers in general and n...

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trials produce robust immune response in elderly - FT

The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc produces a robust immune response in elderly people, the Financial Times said on Monday, citing early results.A vaccine that works is seen as a game-change...

Nation accepted Ram temple construction verdict of Supreme Court with patience and understanding: Mohan Bhagwat. PTI CLS MR VT VT VT

Nation accepted Ram temple construction verdict of Supreme Court with patience and understanding Mohan Bhagwat. PTI CLS MR VT VT VT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020