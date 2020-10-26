Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three-way talks on Blue Nile dam to resume Tuesday -AU chairman

The United States cut $100 million in aid to Ethiopia in September due to its position on GERD. Ethiopian lawmakers said on Monday that "no force on earth" would stop the completion of the dam and that they were ready to defend it from internal as well as external attacks.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 13:39 IST
Three-way talks on Blue Nile dam to resume Tuesday -AU chairman
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over a multi-billion dollar dam on the Blue Nile will resume on Tuesday, nearly two months after Egypt left the talks, African Union chairman Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

A bitter dispute between the three countries over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) remains unresolved even after the reservoir behind the dam began filling in July. "The resumption of the trilateral negotiations on the GERD ... is a reaffirmation of the confidence that the parties have in an African-led negotiations process," Ramaphosa, who is South Africa's president, said in a statement.

The resumption of talks comes two days after Ethiopia summoned the U.S. ambassador over what it called an "incitement of war" between Ethiopia and Egypt by U.S. President Donald Trump over the dam dispute. Trump had called on Friday for an agreement between the countries, but said it was a dangerous situation and that Cairo could end up "blowing up that dam".

Egypt, which gets more than 90% of its scarce fresh water supply from the Nile and fears the dam could devastate its economy, left the negotiations in August after Ethiopia proposed a new timeline for filling the GERD. Trump also said Ethiopia had broken a U.S.-brokered agreement to resolve the dispute, forcing him to cut funds. The United States cut $100 million in aid to Ethiopia in September due to its position on GERD.

Ethiopian lawmakers said on Monday that "no force on earth" would stop the completion of the dam and that they were ready to defend it from internal as well as external attacks. "We will defend any possible internal and external attacks and conspiracies and we shall complete the dam," the lawmakers from the lower House said in a statement.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gnabry set to rejoin squad as Bayern Munich confirm player's coronavirus report was 'false positive'

Bayern Munich on Sunday said that Serge Gnabry is available for selection for the match against Lokomotiv Moscow while confirming that the players coronavirus report was false positive. Serge Gnabry has been released from the self-isolation...

Three-way talks on Blue Nile dam to resume Tuesday -AU chairman

Negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over a multi-billion dollar dam on the Blue Nile will resume on Tuesday, nearly two months after Egypt left the talks, African Union chairman Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.A bitter dispute bet...

Persistent Systems Q2 net up 18.5 pc to Rs 101.9 cr

Tech firm Persistent Systems has reported an 18.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 101.9 crore for the September 2020 quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 86 crore in the year-ago period.The company has also ap...

Showered flowers on party worker, not individual who supported firing accused: UP state unit chief

BJPs state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, who showered petals on a party MLA who was issued notice for supporting the main accused in the Durjanpur village firing incident, Monday said he had acknowledged party workers in general and n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020