Fortis multispeciality hospital inaugurated in Chennai

Fortis Healthcare on Monday said its second multispeciality hospital in Chennai has been inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The 250-bedded hospital provides an emergency department, surgical services, diagnostic imaging, ambulatory clinics, and intensive care beds. Other specialized services include cardiology, nephrology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, neurology, emergency and internal medicine, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

"We are committed to working with the government to ensure that the best healthcare reaches the people of the state most affordably," Fortis Healthcare Chairman Ravi Rajagopal said. In a similar vein, Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said, "We endeavor to provide quality healthcare to the citizens of Chennai. We have invested in improving our clinical capacity and healthcare technology to deliver improved outcomes." The new hospital features 75 ICU beds, six operation theatres, 3 minor operation theatres, and procedure rooms, along with emergency and casualty beds, a state-of-the-art cath lab, and a host of other facilities, the filing said.

"Fortis Vadapalani is a proud addition to IHH Healthcare's stable of 77 hospitals spread across 10 countries and is a significant milestone in our relentless pursuit to touch lives and transform care," IHH Healthcare Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Loh said. Fortis Healthcare is now part of a leading international healthcare provider IHH Healthcare Berhad.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Monday were trading at Rs 126 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.43 percent from its previous close.