Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari to lay foundation stone of Rs 2,752-cr highway projects in Tripura on Tuesday

The projects will enhance socio-economic conditions of the locality, it said. "Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stones of nine national highway projects with a total length of nearly 262 km worth over Rs 2,752 crore in Tripura tomorrow (Tuesday)," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 15:57 IST
Gadkari to lay foundation stone of Rs 2,752-cr highway projects in Tripura on Tuesday
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Tuesday lay the foundation stones of nine highway projects in Tripura to be built at over Rs 2,752 crore, the government said on Monday. The projects will enhance socio-economic conditions of the locality, it said.

"Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stones of nine national highway projects with a total length of nearly 262 km worth over Rs 2,752 crore in Tripura tomorrow (Tuesday)," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. The projects, on completion, will provide faster and hassle-free inter-state and international connectivity to Bangladesh, and will be a major stride towards strengthening the tourism sector of the state, the statement said. The new projects will provide better connectivity, fast and safe movement of traffic to various tourist places, historical places and religious places in the entire state, it added. "They are likely to generate a large number of employment and self-employment opportunities to the unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled manpower of the region. The projects will reduce travel time and maintenance cost of the vehicles and saving of fuel," the statement said. Implementation of the project would result in enhanced socio-economic conditions of the locality, it said adding that these will improve transport of agricultural goods and access to greater markets, thereby reducing the cost of goods and services. These will also create easy and speedy access to health care and emergency services. "In a nut shell, after completion of the above projects, there will be a quantum jump in the development of tourism, economic and international connectivity of this region. Finally, it will give impetus to the GDP (gross domestic product) of Tripura," the ministry said. The event will be presided over by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in presence of Union ministers Jitendra Singh and V K Singh, ministers from the state, members of parliament, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the state.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Chopra practices golf 'in between shots' in Germany

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently shooting for her upcoming project in Germany, on Monday took out a moment to practice golf in between the shots. The 38-year-old actor who will soon be seen alongside Keanu Reeves in The Matrix 4...

Swiss health minister says new COVID-19 measures likely to last long time

New Swiss restrictions slated to be announced on Wednesday to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 will likely be in place a long time, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Monday, as new infections hit 17,440 over the weekend.What were pre...

Fearing bypoll loss, BJP engaging in "bargaining game": Nath

A day after a Congress MLA joined the BJP, the partys Madhya Pradesh unit president Kamal Nath on Monday hit out at the saffron outfit, saying due to its imminent rout in the upcoming assembly bypolls, it is engaging in game of bargaining a...

Rallies in Darjeeling favouring and opposing Bimal Gurung's return to the hills

Days after erstwhile Gorkha Janamukti Morcha supremo Bimal Gurung surfaced in Kolkata after being in hiding for three years, Darjeeling hills witnessed rallies by his supporters and detractors welcoming him and opposing his return respectiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020