'Joy Durga Bolo': V-Guard celebrates the spirit of Durga Puja with lilting track

Though the pandemic has adversely affected Durga Puja, one of the biggest celebrations of India, it hasn't subdued the spirit and enthusiasm of the celebrations. Joining the chorus this year, V-Guard, leading consumer electrical and electronics company, has created a lilting track 'Joy Durga Bolo' (https://youtu.be/-rTO1y0pyeI/), (https://www.facebook.com/VGuardOnline/videos/407879027047347/ ) to welcome the spirit of Durga along with millions of Indians. The 2.5 minute track encourages people to celebrate the excitement of the festival and spread happiness by dancing to the tune of joy, belt out the drum beats of hope and usher in the beginning of a new tomorrow. The musical feast was developed in collaboration with Alive India and its band Aurko.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Nandagopal Nair, VP & Head - Brand & Communications, V-Guard Industries Ltd. said, "At V-Guard, it has been our constant endeavour to empower our consumers to bring home a better tomorrow. This year, as we celebrate festivals with constraint owing to the pandemic, it is our humble attempt through this video is to pay a tribute to the enduring spirit of Durga Puja and bring cheer in everyone's lives."