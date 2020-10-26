Left Menu
'Joy Durga Bolo': V-Guard celebrates the spirit of Durga Puja with lilting track

This year, as we celebrate festivals with constraint owing to the pandemic, it is our humble attempt through this video is to pay a tribute to the enduring spirit of Durga Puja and bring cheer in everyone's lives."

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-10-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 16:06 IST
'Joy Durga Bolo': V-Guard celebrates the spirit of Durga Puja with lilting track
Though the pandemic has adversely affected Durga Puja, one of the biggest celebrations of India, it hasn't subdued the spirit and enthusiasm of the celebrations. Joining the chorus this year, V-Guard, leading consumer electrical and electronics company, has created a lilting track 'Joy Durga Bolo' (https://youtu.be/-rTO1y0pyeI/), (https://www.facebook.com/VGuardOnline/videos/407879027047347/ ) to welcome the spirit of Durga along with millions of Indians. The 2.5 minute track encourages people to celebrate the excitement of the festival and spread happiness by dancing to the tune of joy, belt out the drum beats of hope and usher in the beginning of a new tomorrow. The musical feast was developed in collaboration with Alive India and its band Aurko.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Nandagopal Nair, VP & Head - Brand & Communications, V-Guard Industries Ltd. said, "At V-Guard, it has been our constant endeavour to empower our consumers to bring home a better tomorrow. This year, as we celebrate festivals with constraint owing to the pandemic, it is our humble attempt through this video is to pay a tribute to the enduring spirit of Durga Puja and bring cheer in everyone's lives." About V- Guard: V-Guard Industries Limited is one of India's leading consumer electrical and Electronics Company. Incepted in 1977 by Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly to manufacture and market Voltage stabilizers, V-Guard is now a force to reckon with in the Indian electrical and electronics goods panorama. The company has established a strong brand name and aggressively diversified to become a multi-product company catering to the Light Electricals sector manufacturing Voltage stabilizers, Inverters, Pumps, House wiring cables, Electric water heaters, Fans, Solar water heaters, Kitchen Appliances and has also recently forayed into Air Cooler & Modular Switches. In an endeavour to reach every nook and corner of the country, V-Guard is armed with an expansive network of over 500 distributors, 200 service centres, 5500 direct dealers and 20,000 retailers and a committed after sales team. Under the leadership of Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard will continue to create thoughtfully engineered products in its endeavour to enrich consumer lives. For more details visit https: //www.vguard.in/

