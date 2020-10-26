Infidigit becomes the first Indian agency to win Search Engine Land's Best Retail Search Marketing Award

- Infidigit earns the 'Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative - SEO' title from Search Engine Marketing behemoth, Search Engine Land for Superbalist, the largest fashion e-commerce store in South Africa. MUMBAI, India, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infidigit, a prominent Search Engine Marketing focused company based out of Mumbai, India, has won the highly coveted award for 'Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative - SEO' bestowed by the USA based news portal, Search Engine Land.

Every year, Search Engine Land recognises outstanding Search Engine Marketing techniques executed by reputable organisations across the globe. Infidigit, which offers a gamut of SEO services, has won the accolade for its exemplary work in facilitating a Black Friday campaign which generated a whopping 236% higher revenue. The campaign was carried out for South Africa's popular online shopping website, Superbalist. The enterprise SEO services provided by Infidigit garnered sizable traction and sales for Superbalist.

The other finalists for the Retail Search Marketing award this year were USA based agencies Path Interactive from New York, Searchbloom from West Jordan, Terakeet from New York, and Victorious from San Francisco. Infidigit was the only Indian company to be a winner amongst the several other agencies which were mostly from the USA and Europe. Infidigit was also a finalist in the 'Best Overall SEO Initiative - Enterprise' category this year for the Campaign "Myntra Records 270% Revenue Growth in the Kids' Category via SEO".

Speaking about receiving the honour, Zubair Noor, Chief Marketing Officer at Superbalist.com said "Infidigit team serves as an extended team to Superbalist, and the synergy between the two teams is the driving force behind the award-winning campaign and growth of the website. The technical SEO capabilities and the knowledge of SEO that they bring in is commendable and has helped both the organisations to win this award while competing with all the other Global organisations. We look forward to more such breakthroughs in the future." Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director of Infidigit, the fastest growing SEO company in India, said, "We are proud to be able to implement such innovative campaigns on the Superbalist website in record time. A significant credit goes to the client's team who showed great enthusiasm in seamlessly executing the campaign." About Infidigit Infidigit is a Mumbai-based SEO first agency with clients across the globe. This team of digital marketing experts spearhead the SEO industry in ASIA. The team strongly believes that data drives decisions, and are known to deliver exceptional results, bringing in laurels such as the Search Engine Land Awards, DMA ECHO Awards, Indian Digital Marketing Awards, among many more.