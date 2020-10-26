Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian bond yields drop across the curve after S&P ratings boost

Italian government borrowing costs dropped across the curve on Monday, with short-dated yields falling to a one-year low, after ratings agency S&P Global unexpectedly lifted the country's ratings outlook to stable from negative late on Friday. The revision of Italy's sovereign outlook offered some unexpected good news for the euro zone's third-largest economy and cements its long-term credit rating at BBB for the foreseeable future.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:38 IST
Italian bond yields drop across the curve after S&P ratings boost
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italian government borrowing costs dropped across the curve on Monday, with short-dated yields falling to a one-year low, after ratings agency S&P Global unexpectedly lifted the country's ratings outlook to stable from negative late on Friday.

The revision of Italy's sovereign outlook offered some unexpected good news for the euro zone's third-largest economy and cements its long-term credit rating at BBB for the foreseeable future. Investors were worried about the possibility of a near-term downgrade to BBB-, which would have put the country within one notch of a junk rating.

"The S&P move reduces near-term risks of Italy falling below investment grade that would have had implications on BTP holdings by real money accounts and market pricing," said Annalisa Piazza, an analyst at investment manager MFS. She added that such a downgrade would have made it difficult for the European Central Bank to keep financing conditions under control.

On Monday, the first day of trading after the decision, Italy's benchmark 10-year yields was down 6 basis points at 0.70%. The spread over German bonds tightened to 128 bps. Short-dated two-year Italian yields hit their lowest level in a year at -0.382% before settling at -0.365% by 1150 GMT, down 3 bps on the day.

The boost comes on a day in which Rome introduced fresh restrictions to try to halt a resurgence of the novel coronavirus that has pushed daily infection rates to records. The ratings boost is partly predicated on support from the European Union and the ECB. Both institutions have taken unprecedented measures to boost euro zone economies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later this week, investors will be looking for clues on a potential further monetary policy boost when the ECB's governing council meets on Thursday. It is also a busy week for data, with euro zone gross domestic product numbers, inflation and unemployment data all due.

On Monday, Germany's Ifo institute's business climate survey showed that business sentiment in the bloc's biggest economy is being undermined by rising COVID-19 infections.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as virus cases surge, stimulus doubts weighs

Wall Street was set to start the week on a dour note on Monday as surging coronavirus cases and a stalemate in Washington over the next fiscal aid bill darkened the economic outlook in the run up to Nov. 3 presidential elections. New infect...

Parents of Walayar sisters go on protest demand HC monitored reinvestigation

Parents of the minor girls who were allegedly sexually abused and found hanging in 2017, have started a week-long sit-in protest in front of their house at Walayar here in Palakkad district. The parents are demanding a High Court-monitored ...

Atmosphere in PSG squad still very good despite loss against United: Rafinha

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rafinha has said that the atmosphere within the squad is still very good despite the loss against Manchester United in the Champions League last week. Last week, Manchester United defeated Paris Saint-Germain ...

Woman among 4 Nepalis held for robbery in bizman's house

EDS RPT after correcting slug Hyderabad, Oct 26 PTI Four Nepali nationals, including a woman, have been arrested for looting a businessmans house here, police said on Monday. The four committed the theft on October 19 and were a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020