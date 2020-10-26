Left Menu
Southern Rly ferries mosquito nets to Odisha from TN

Coimbatore, Oct 26 (PTI): As part of improving commercial activities, the Salem division of Southern Railway on Monday transported mosquito nets from Karur in Tamil Nadu to Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The business development unit of the division is always on the lookout to sustain and improve the commercial activities, it said.

Coimbatore, Oct 26 (PTI): As part of improving commercial activities, the Salem division of Southern Railway on Monday transported mosquito nets from Karur in Tamil Nadu to Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The nets, loaded onto 42 wagons, cost Rs 47.8 lakh, a press release from the railways said here.

Overcoming all odds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the railways transports raw materials and finished products which help traders, businessmen and farmers, and thereby the economy, the release said. The business development unit of the division is always on the lookout to sustain and improve the commercial activities, it said.

