Jacob's Creek Joins Hands with India's Largest Wedding Exhibition 'Bridal Asia'

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): For the first time since its launch in India, Jacob's Creek, the famed wine company, is joining hands with another brand for a one-of-a-kind collaboration. Jacob's Creek is Australia's largest wine brand which was established in 1847. Rooted in 170 years of winemaking tradition, the renowned wine company today exports to over 60 countries across the globe.

The celebrated wine producers are tying up with one of India's largest wedding exhibitions -Bridal Asia. Both the collaborating brands are frontrunners in their respective industries. Bridal Asia is a pioneering wedding exhibit that initiated and introduced the concept of luxury, multi-brand exhibitions to India, and Jacob's Creek, the globally known wine manufacturing name, have come together in a unique experiential collaboration with unparalleled luxury at its core. This association has been conceptualized and executed by Wavemaker India for Jacobs Creek in association with Bridal Asia.

"We are beyond thrilled to be taking Bridal Asia to a digital platform and curating a virtual luxury wedding exhibition with the best of India's fashion houses and jewellery labels. To add to this, it is an honour to be partnering with a globally renowned brand and creating experiential celebrations with Jacob's Creek," said Dhruv Gurwara, Creative Director of Bridal Asia, while speaking on this momentous occasion. "We are looking forward to the day we can showcase our exhibition to our patrons who have supported us throughout. This virtual shopping experience will be a one stop destination for brides-to-be, their families & for all the fashion enthusiasts for the upcoming festive and wedding season, and they can take part in the exhibition from the safety of their homes," said Dhruv Gurwara

"It brings us immense pleasure to partner with Bridal Asia for a solution that addresses so many brides-to-be and their families. Art and fashion have always been the key story tellers in every changing era and we are thrilled to associate with this virtual fashion experiential and take pre-wedding cheer to the comfort of people's living rooms," said Girish Patil, General Manager Marketing - International Brands at Pernod Ricard India, while speaking on the collaboration. "With a wedding culture as elaborate as India's, adapting to the new normal is relatively more challenging but thoughtful interventions like this one would help us take one step forward towards our goal," said Girish Patil.

"This particular collaboration has been hand-crafted carefully to bring out what the brand stands for, in a setting that brings together the right stakeholders from the World of luxury and fashion. As always, we owe the success to a client who continues to inspire us, a legendary brand that we take pride in and a partner in Bridal Asia, who shares our spirit of innovation," said Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer, Wavemaker India, while speaking on the association. Bridal Asia has harnessed the limitless power of technology to curate a superlative, luxury experience that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your homes. Every designer has an individual boutique showcasing their latest collections fashion and jewellery alike, through images and videos, that can be filtered by price and other parameters to suit your budget as well as tastes and preferences. Patrons of this virtual exhibition will be able to place orders directly as well as book a consultation with the designer.

The designers will help to explore and choose from a range of looks and address enquiries in real time, retaining the unmatched value of human connection. This feature also brings customization and personalization the forefront and once again, sets Bridal Asia a class apart. Designers such as Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Gaurav Gupta, Rohit Bal, Abhinav Mishra, Aisha Rao, Pallavi Jaikishan, Bhairavi Jakishan, Ritika Mirchandani and Jewellery designers such as Raniwala 1881, Birdichand Ghanshyamdas, The House of Rambhajos, Jewels of Jaipur, Goenka India, Archana Aggarwal to name a few will be a part of this virtual exhibit.

The video call function will give the customers a chance to have a tete-a-tete with designers and their teams at the click of a button. Our weddings may have become more intimate, but our sentiments remain the same. In line with that thought, Bridal Asia is thrilled to curate the one-stop shopping destination, for fashion, jewellery, accessories, gifting with the renewed zest, zeal and bespoke and luxury experiences and bring it straight to your living room! It will be a one stop shopping destination for brides-to-be, their families & all the fashionistas from all around the globe and festive season with exclusive offers on the website itself.

The virtual exhibition will take place Friday, 30th October- Sunday, 1st November 2020 Register to be a part of this one of a king virtual shopping experience on: www.bridalasia.com/virtual-ex-registration-2

Shop on www.bridalasia.com, Instagram: @bridalasia, Website: www.bridalasia.com. Over the years, Bridal Asia has steadily nurtured and provided a curated platform to fashion and jewellery designers from within and outside India. With newcomers and industry stalwarts on board, Bridal Asia has become synonymous with a something-for-everyone luxury exhibit that showcases bespoke bridal apparel and jewellery from all over the Asian subcontinent and elevates the traditional trousseau shopping routine to an exhilarating experience.

Jacob's Creek is an Australian wine label which began from the cottage of William Jacob set along the banks of a small creek in Barossa Valley. The label has turned into a legacy with over 150 years of winemaking tradition since its inception. The wine brand exports to over 60 countries and is owned by Pernod Ricard.