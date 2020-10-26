Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling strengthens vs euro on Brexit talks extension; slips vs stronger dollar

Cautious currency markets kept the pound subdued against a stronger dollar on Monday, but it rose slightly against the euro as an extension to Brexit talks gave markets some cause for optimism about a deal being reached before the Dec. 31 deadline. The dollar strengthened, equities fell and markets were broadly risk-off.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:52 IST
Sterling strengthens vs euro on Brexit talks extension; slips vs stronger dollar
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Cautious currency markets kept the pound subdued against a stronger dollar on Monday, but it rose slightly against the euro as an extension to Brexit talks gave markets some cause for optimism about a deal being reached before the Dec. 31 deadline.

The dollar strengthened, equities fell and markets were broadly risk-off. Analysts cited new lockdowns in Europe and record-high daily virus cases in the United States, as well as a lack of progress towards a U.S. fiscal stimulus. The pound found some support from signs of progress in Brexit trade talks. The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, will be in London until Wednesday to try and clinch a deal, after which negotiations will switch to Brussels.

"Right now there's a bit of optimism creeping in from the weekend developments - the extension of the talks until Wednesday," said Ned Rumpeltin, head of European currency strategy at TD Securities. "The fact that France might be signalling some movement on fish is encouraging. We'll see how that plays out," he said.

The pound rose in early London trading versus the dollar, then fell as the dollar strengthened. At 1606 GMT it was down 0.1% on the day at $1.3027. Versus the euro - which is considered more indicative of market views on Brexit - the pound was up around 0.2% on the day at 90.74 pence.

Britain and the EU have just over two months left to agree on their future trading relationship, before a Dec. 31 deadline. There are some hopes that a Brexit deal can be reached, with Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis expressing optimism on Sunday.

Goldman Sachs FX strategists said that Brexit developments were looking positive. "Despite sterling's underperformance on Friday, we continue to see a path for a sharply higher GBP/USD cross into year-end," they wrote in a note.

Speculators reduced their net short position on the pound in the week to Oct. 20, for the third week running, weekly CFTC futures data showed. TD Securities' Rumpeltin said that this could be due to a combination of market participants reining in positioning before the U.S. election and that the range of possibilities around Brexit are narrowing.

John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank, wrote in a note to clients that the UK's external deficit and long-term economic scarring from COVID-19 could mean that sterling does not rally as expected if a deal is reached. "A sterling downside hedge is worth considering here if a deal arrives but fails to spark a rally," he wrote.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thackeray showed mirror to BJP in his Dussehra speech: NCP

The NCP on Monday defended Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his criticism of the BJP during the Shiv Senas Dussehra rally, saying he mirrored reality to the NDA lead constituent through his speech. Minority Affairs Minister ...

Shoe hurled at Gujarat Deputy CM, BJP sees Congress hand

An unidentified person on Monday hurled a shoe in the direction of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel when he was addressing the media after a poll rally in Vadodara district. However, the footwear missed the target and landed just a...

Chhattisgarh cabinet approves various amendments in state policies

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the state government gave approvals to a number of amendments in the state policies on Monday. As per a state government release, the Chief Minister approved the pr...

PM on 2-day Gujarat trip from Oct 30; to visit Patel statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Gujarat on October 30 on a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the famed seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, said an official on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020