Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rail Minister seeks Pb govt's assurance of train, crew members' safety to restore freight services

Amid protests by farmers on rail tracks against the Centre's new farm laws, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday sought the Punjab government's assurance of the safety of trains and their crew members to restore freight services, hours after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked him to intervene in resuming the same.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:12 IST
Rail Minister seeks Pb govt's assurance of train, crew members' safety to restore freight services
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid protests by farmers on rail tracks against the Centre's new farm laws, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday sought the Punjab government's assurance of the safety of trains and their crew members to restore freight services, hours after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked him to intervene in resuming the same. Goods train services resumed in the state after farmer unions on October 21 announced exempting them from their weeks-old "rail roko" agitation over the Centre's new farm laws. However, the Railways decided to extend its suspension of goods train operations in the state, saying protesting farmers are still blocking the tracks.

In a letter on Monday, Goyal said sporadic obstruction of tracks was still continuing at many places, especially around Amritsar and outside the power plants at Naba and Talwandi Saboo, and also outside the Food Corporation of India's (FCI) silo at Moga. "Petroleum and container rakes are not being allowed. Railway drivers need to have confidence and security to operate freely. Indian Railways started freight trains and started moving empty coaching rakes to maintenance depots for maintenance on October 22 and 23 after an assurance was given by the local police that dharna has been lifted," he said.

The rail minister further said some of the freight trains and empty coaching rakes were obstructed again on October 23 after which railway drivers and guards refused to operate trains in Punjab unless they are assured that trains will not be obstructed. "They are apprehensive that there may be some incidents of run over people obstructing the trains. They are asking for assurance from the state government that all train movements (freight and passenger) will be allowed without any obstruction and necessary security will be provided by the state," Goyal said. Farmer bodies in Punjab had decided to ease their 'rail roko' agitation, allowing the movement of goods trains keeping in mind the shortage of coal and diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser.

Several industry bodies had also complained about not receiving their inputs due to the agitation.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thackeray showed mirror to BJP in his Dussehra speech: NCP

The NCP on Monday defended Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his criticism of the BJP during the Shiv Senas Dussehra rally, saying he mirrored reality to the NDA lead constituent through his speech. Minority Affairs Minister ...

Shoe hurled at Gujarat Deputy CM, BJP sees Congress hand

An unidentified person on Monday hurled a shoe in the direction of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel when he was addressing the media after a poll rally in Vadodara district. However, the footwear missed the target and landed just a...

Chhattisgarh cabinet approves various amendments in state policies

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the state government gave approvals to a number of amendments in the state policies on Monday. As per a state government release, the Chief Minister approved the pr...

PM on 2-day Gujarat trip from Oct 30; to visit Patel statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Gujarat on October 30 on a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the famed seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, said an official on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020