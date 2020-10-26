Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAP drags down German shares, COVID-19 worries weigh on broader Europe

Nick Nelson, head of European equity strategy at UBS, said the Swiss bank's target for STOXX 600 into the year-end is 340 points, about 4.5% below the current level, in part due to the impact of the latest round of restrictions. Surveys of euro zone purchasing managers last week showed economic activity slipped back into decline in October, heightening expectations for a double-dip recession as a second wave of virus sweeps across the continent.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:41 IST
SAP drags down German shares, COVID-19 worries weigh on broader Europe
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German shares closed at their lowest in nearly four months on Monday as Europe's most valuable tech firm, SAP, experienced its worst trading day in 24 years after cutting its 2020 outlook. The German DAX fell 3.7% as SAP slumped almost 22% after abandoning medium-term profitability targets and cautioning that its business would take longer than expected to recover from the pandemic hit.

"SAP's pessimism does not bode well for hopes for the global economic recovery to continue," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, New York. "If tech goes, the deteriorating outlook due to virus spread will likely yield massive risk aversion as investors head for the sidelines instead of rotating into cyclicals."

The wider European tech index slid 7.4%. SAP's results came as a blip in the third-quarter earnings season, which has been largely better than feared.

Meanwhile, fresh COVID-19-induced restrictions in Italy and Spain to curb a resurgence in cases weighed on the rest of Europe, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index closing at a one-month low, down 1.8%. Europe on Saturday became the second region after Latin America to surpass 250,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

The euro zone blue-chip index fell nearly 3%, while Europe's travel and leisure sector, worst hit by the movement curbs, was down 3.3%. Nick Nelson, head of European equity strategy at UBS, said the Swiss bank's target for STOXX 600 into the year-end is 340 points, about 4.5% below the current level, in part due to the impact of the latest round of restrictions.

Surveys of euro zone purchasing managers last week showed economic activity slipped back into decline in October, heightening expectations for a double-dip recession as a second wave of virus sweeps across the continent. Globally, risk appetite was sapped by worries over slow progress on a new U.S. stimulus bill and a looming presidential election.

Milan's blue-chip index fell 1.8% even as ratings agency Standard and Poor's upgraded Italy's sovereign outlook to stable from negative. Oil majors Total and Royal Dutch Shell fell over 2.8% as crude prices slumped more than 3% on demand worries.

Healthcare stocks remained supportive, with AstraZeneca gaining 1.7% after it resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. French stocks dipped 1.9%. Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan asked his compatriots to stop buying French goods on Monday in the latest expression of anger in the Muslim world over images being displayed in France of the Prophet Mohammad, which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thackeray showed mirror to BJP in his Dussehra speech: NCP

The NCP on Monday defended Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his criticism of the BJP during the Shiv Senas Dussehra rally, saying he mirrored reality to the NDA lead constituent through his speech. Minority Affairs Minister ...

Shoe hurled at Gujarat Deputy CM, BJP sees Congress hand

An unidentified person on Monday hurled a shoe in the direction of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel when he was addressing the media after a poll rally in Vadodara district. However, the footwear missed the target and landed just a...

Chhattisgarh cabinet approves various amendments in state policies

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the state government gave approvals to a number of amendments in the state policies on Monday. As per a state government release, the Chief Minister approved the pr...

PM on 2-day Gujarat trip from Oct 30; to visit Patel statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Gujarat on October 30 on a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the famed seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, said an official on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020