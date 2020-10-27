Visionet India launched 'Loangility'

Left Menu
Visionet India, premier technology solutions and business process Management Company have launched Loangility - A complete Point-Of-Sale (POS) for Mortgage origination services built on Salesforce. Loangility POS for Salesforce provides a layer over your existing Salesforce CRM and extends a fully functional Mortgage CRM to the Salesforce Customer Relationship Manager.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:19 IST
Visionet India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Visionet India, premier technology solutions and business process Management Company have launched Loangility - A complete Point-Of-Sale (POS) for Mortgage origination services built on Salesforce. Loangility POS for Salesforce provides a layer over your existing Salesforce CRM and extends a fully functional Mortgage CRM to the Salesforce Customer Relationship Manager. The primary difficulties faced in the mortgage industry were identified by BFSI team at Visionet India, early on and realized the biggest challenge faced by the loan officer was to seamlessly pre-qualify the produced leads. The capacity of Salesforce or other CRM is typically under-utilized, needs a tremendous amount of repeated manual keying of the same information in multiple applications and toggle between applications to qualify the leads from the CRM system.

Loangility can now be used by Salesforce CRM lenders for a complete lead life cycle from lead intake to converting them to pre-qualified mortgage borrowers. The loan officer can now execute Credit, AUS, pricing and price locking all in one Salesforce application. Loangility is one stop solution from Visionet for the complete lead life-cycle with various models such as Lead, Order Credit, AUS, Product Pricing and Pricing Lock. These multiple modules offer strategic benefits, such as saving productive time and delivering seamless customer experience as well.

Today many Visionet clients are leveraging this solution and saving huge on manual processing time and becoming more competitive in the market with quicker qualification. "Loangility is one-of-a-kind products that we offer. We plan to leverage salesforce in the BFSI market with the aid of domain expertise. The product will allow the Salesforce CRM to directly view the data that would be used to consider pre-qualified leads. It is highly effective, reliable and does not cause any leakage of results," said Alok Bansal, MD and Country Head, Visionet India, on the launch of this product.

"Additionally, it provides a layer over the existing Salesforce CRM of a lender and extends it with all the relevant terminologies they are familiar with, to serve as a fully functional Mortgage CRM. With Loangility, without ever leaving Salesforce, you can run credit, pricing, AUS and Lock Your Price. It supports all salesforce analytics platforms, including Mobile, as a Salesforce Native App. Today, make the best out of the Salesforce and close more loans with Loangility quicker," Alok Bansal added. Visionet Inc is a premier information technology, consulting and business process management company that delivers solutions to enable its clients to do their business better. Visionet delivers winning business outcomes through its deep industry experience and a holistic view of "Business through Technology". By combining digital strategy, customer-centric design, advanced analytics, Visionet helps its clients create successful and adaptive businesses.

A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, a strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, Visionet has a dedicated workforce of over 5600 serving 350 plus clients in 4 continents and 14 countries. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

