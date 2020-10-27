Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks slip as new coronavirus curbs dent mood

London stocks edged lower on Tuesday as worries about fresh COVID-19 curbs in England offset upbeat results from HSBC and BP. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.2% in choppy trading, dragged lower by mining, travel and leisure and insurance stocks.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:28 IST
London stocks slip as new coronavirus curbs dent mood

London stocks edged lower on Tuesday as worries about fresh COVID-19 curbs in England offset upbeat results from HSBC and BP.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.2% in choppy trading, dragged lower by mining, travel and leisure and insurance stocks. The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index lost 0.6%, with shares in online trading platform Plus500 Ltd tumbling 8.2% to the bottom of index on dour outlook.

Uncertainty over a Brexit trade deal and concerns about the financial fallout from new coronavirus-related restrictions have kept the FTSE 100 in a tight trading range since June, with the blue-chip index on course for its second straight monthly decline. In the latest round of restrictions, Warrington in northwest England will be classified as the highest Tier 3 alert level, while Nottingham in central England and three nearby towns would have similar restrictions.

"There's an awful lot more apprehension about how events over the next few days are likely to play out," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "The sky is darkening as winter comes and investors are getting increasingly nervous about the ability of not only central bankers, but also politicians to address the challenges coming their way."

Asian markets also slipped after a stalemate over a U.S. fiscal package ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. In a bright spot, Asia-focussed HSBC Holdings Plc jumped 5.9% after it signalled a pandemic-induced overhaul of its business model.

The wider banks sub-index gained 3.3%. BP Plc added 1.8% after the oil major swung to a small profit in the third quarter, beating forecasts.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc gained 15.7% after the Harry Potter publisher posted higher first-half profit and resumed dividend.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man attacks TV actress with knife in Mumbai

A man allegedly stabbed a TV actress with a knife in suburban Andheri after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday in Versova area of Andheri when actress Malvi Malhotra ...

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-President Donald Trump revealed in one of his signature achievements on Monday at a White House ceremony to celebrate U.S. Senate confirmation of his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, eight days before the election - With jus...

India, US ink defence pact; Pompeo says US stands with India, mentions killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley

India and the US signed the landmark defense pact, BECA, that will allow the sharing of high-end military technology, geospatial maps and classified satellite data between their militaries as the two countries held a high-level dialogue on ...

Nearly 6,000 Afghan civilians killed or wounded in 2020 - UN

Nearly 6,000 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first nine months of the year as heavy fighting between government forces and Taliban insurgents rages on despite efforts to find peace, the United Nations said on Tuesday. From Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020