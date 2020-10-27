Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philips Introduces Breakthrough Ultrasound 3300 System in India for Obstetrics and Gynecology, General and Cardiovascular Procedures

New Delhi, India– Business Wire India Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today launched the Ultrasound 3300, a new innovative ultrasound series tailored for Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBGYN), General Imaging and Cardiovascular Imaging procedures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:53 IST
Philips Introduces Breakthrough Ultrasound 3300 System in India for Obstetrics and Gynecology, General and Cardiovascular Procedures

New Delhi, India– Business Wire India Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today launched the Ultrasound 3300, a new innovative ultrasound series tailored for Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBGYN), General Imaging and Cardiovascular Imaging procedures. Through this breakthrough technology, Philips offers clinicians and doctors in India a powerful combination of performance and workflow optimization for quick and efficient diagnosis with low operating costs. The Ultrasound 3300, series is a versatile system and delivers exceptional image quality across a variety of clinical applications such as OBGYN, Cardiology and General Imaging. It empowers caregivers to deliver efficient and high-quality care whilst supporting a variety of patients and case types across healthcare institutions. The system is ergonomically designed to ensure high patient throughput and enhanced user and patient comfort.

Commenting of the launch of the product, Chhitiz Kumar, Business Leader, Precision Diagnosis and Connected Care, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, “The Ultrasound 3300 is the perfect system for start-up clinicians looking to set-up their first OBGYN center or even as a second system in a well-established center, to help manage their workloads. Engineered at the Philips Innovation Campus in Bengaluru, this system is also a testament to Philips’ focus on India as a strong and growing Ultrasound market. The launch of the system is also aligned with our focus on putting customer needs at the forefront to achieve the Philips Quadruple aim - improved clinical outcomes, lowered costs, and improved patient and staff experience.” The Ultrasound 3300, system delivers path-breaking features including Automatic Follicle Counting on 2D probes, which reduces cost for customers and improves throughput in clinic set-ups. Small private and public hospitals as well as private obstetrics and gynecology clinics which are often challenged by a lack of funds, high waiting times, and space constraints will benefit from the capabilities of the Ultrasound 3300. The affordable system also comes equipped with Nuchal Translucency (NT) Assist feature, which automatically measures the thickness of the nuchal translucency during first trimester scans. This feature also helps in streamlining the workflow while helping to increase reliability of the measurement. The Ultrasound 3300, offers the Auto Ejection Fraction feature, increasing the diagnostic confidence for cardiologists. It also comes equipped with the largest-in-class 21.5-inch LED Monitor which provides enhanced image resolution and folds down for easy transportation. The state-of-the-art system also consists of advanced applications like contrast imaging and needle enhancement features. The new generation algorithm of the machine reduces speckle noise while enabling physicians to get natural and smooth images.

Philips is one of the leading companies in ultrasound solutions with a large global installed base and strong record of industry-first innovations. The company’s ultrasound portfolio supports the effective and efficient delivery of care across a broad range of clinical specialties including OBGYN, Cardiovascular and General Imaging, among others. About Royal Philips Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Ultrasound 3300 PWR PWR

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt launches 'Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam' for SC, ST entrepreneurs

Amaravati, Oct 27 PTI The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has unveiled a development initiative for the benefit of SC and ST entrepreneurs, providing higher reimbursement in power charges and investment subsidy among othe...

Shikhar Dhawan's form is 'big advantage' for Delhi Capitals: Gambhir

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Shikhar Dhawans brilliant form in the Indian Premier League IPL is a big advantage for the Delhi Capitals. Recently, Dhawan became the first player to register two consecutive centuries in the h...

Pompeo, Asper meet PM Modi after 2+2 dialogue

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday after the third 22 ministerial dialogue between the two countries during which Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA, ...

Adam Sandler to star in adaptation of sci-fi novel 'Spaceman of Bohemia'

Taking one of his offbeat turns, actor Adam Sandler is all set to star in an untitled adaptation of sci-fi novel Spaceman of Bohemia written by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfar. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project has been picked u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020