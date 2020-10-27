Philips Introduces Breakthrough Ultrasound 3300 System in India for Obstetrics and Gynecology, General and Cardiovascular Procedures

New Delhi, India– Business Wire India Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today launched the Ultrasound 3300, a new innovative ultrasound series tailored for Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBGYN), General Imaging and Cardiovascular Imaging procedures. Through this breakthrough technology, Philips offers clinicians and doctors in India a powerful combination of performance and workflow optimization for quick and efficient diagnosis with low operating costs. The Ultrasound 3300, series is a versatile system and delivers exceptional image quality across a variety of clinical applications such as OBGYN, Cardiology and General Imaging. It empowers caregivers to deliver efficient and high-quality care whilst supporting a variety of patients and case types across healthcare institutions. The system is ergonomically designed to ensure high patient throughput and enhanced user and patient comfort.

Commenting of the launch of the product, Chhitiz Kumar, Business Leader, Precision Diagnosis and Connected Care, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, “The Ultrasound 3300 is the perfect system for start-up clinicians looking to set-up their first OBGYN center or even as a second system in a well-established center, to help manage their workloads. Engineered at the Philips Innovation Campus in Bengaluru, this system is also a testament to Philips’ focus on India as a strong and growing Ultrasound market. The launch of the system is also aligned with our focus on putting customer needs at the forefront to achieve the Philips Quadruple aim - improved clinical outcomes, lowered costs, and improved patient and staff experience.” The Ultrasound 3300, system delivers path-breaking features including Automatic Follicle Counting on 2D probes, which reduces cost for customers and improves throughput in clinic set-ups. Small private and public hospitals as well as private obstetrics and gynecology clinics which are often challenged by a lack of funds, high waiting times, and space constraints will benefit from the capabilities of the Ultrasound 3300. The affordable system also comes equipped with Nuchal Translucency (NT) Assist feature, which automatically measures the thickness of the nuchal translucency during first trimester scans. This feature also helps in streamlining the workflow while helping to increase reliability of the measurement. The Ultrasound 3300, offers the Auto Ejection Fraction feature, increasing the diagnostic confidence for cardiologists. It also comes equipped with the largest-in-class 21.5-inch LED Monitor which provides enhanced image resolution and folds down for easy transportation. The state-of-the-art system also consists of advanced applications like contrast imaging and needle enhancement features. The new generation algorithm of the machine reduces speckle noise while enabling physicians to get natural and smooth images.

Philips is one of the leading companies in ultrasound solutions with a large global installed base and strong record of industry-first innovations. The company's ultrasound portfolio supports the effective and efficient delivery of care across a broad range of clinical specialties including OBGYN, Cardiovascular and General Imaging, among others. About Royal Philips Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter