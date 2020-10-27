JK Agri Genetics posts Rs 11 cr loss in Sep quarter

JK Agri Genetics posts Rs 11 cr loss in Sep quarterPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:48 IST
JK Agri Genetics Ltd on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 11.01 crore for the quarter ended September
Its net loss stood at Rs 12.4 crore in the year-ago period
Total revenue, however, jumped over two fold to Rs 11.78 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 5.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, JK Agri Genetics said in a regulatory filing.