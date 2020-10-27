Left Menu
JK Agri Genetics posts Rs 11 cr loss in Sep quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:48 IST
JK Agri Genetics posts Rs 11 cr loss in Sep quarter
JK Agri Genetics Ltd on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 11.01 crore for the quarter ended September

Its net loss stood at Rs 12.4 crore in the year-ago period

Total revenue, however, jumped over two fold to Rs 11.78 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 5.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, JK Agri Genetics said in a regulatory filing.

