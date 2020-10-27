Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar struggles as U.S. election uncertainty offsets COVID-19 concerns

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:02 IST
FOREX-Dollar struggles as U.S. election uncertainty offsets COVID-19 concerns
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday despite rising worries about a second wave of COVID-19 infections, as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of next week's U.S. election.

Monday saw the steepest stock market sell-off in a month and a bond rally, but foreign exchange market activity has remained relatively muted, with price moves on Tuesday limited. That said, analysts warned investors were clearly cautious after the United States, Russia and France all hit new daily records for COVID-19 infections. They said prices were not moving much because of a reluctance to build positions before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3.

After initially falling, the euro was up 0.2% by 1215 GMT to $1.1829. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, weakened 0.2% to 92.883.

The yen and the Swiss franc, both of which investors tend to buy when nervous, were mixed . "Many sources of uncertainty are still preventing clearer trends from emerging," UniCredit analysts said in a research note.

"The impasse on both U.S. budget talks and Brexit negotiations, as well as the implications of rising COVID-19 infections on 4Q20 GDP growth, play in favor of more euro-dollar and sterling-dollar stabilization for now," they said, pointing to levels of "just above $1.18 and $1.30, respectively." The usually risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars gained.

The yuan weakened after Reuters, citing sources, reported that China's central bank had neutralised the counter-cyclical factor in its daily yuan midpoint fixing in a move to let the fixing more closely reflect actual market moves. The offshore yuan then rebounded and was last at 6.6950, leaving the dollar up 0.1%.

ECB MEETING The European Central Bank meets on Thursday but analysts say market reaction will be limited.

"Like most of us, ECB policymakers are in stasis. Triggering a big market response so close to an important U.S. election would be tough regardless of the financial and economic backdrop," said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets. A week ahead of the U.S. election, national polls give Democrat Joe Biden a solid lead but the contest is much tighter in battleground states that could decide the outcome.

Analysts regard a Biden victory, and especially Democratic control of the Senate, as negative for the dollar since it is expected to deliver big stimulus spending that would drive demand for riskier currencies. Sterling slipped overnight but was back above $1.30 on Tuesday at $1.3048 as negotiations between Britain and the European Union over a Brexit trade deal continued. It was marginally higher versus the euro at 90.655 pence.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

When will Wentworth Season 9 premiere? More turns & twists, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

India's growth this year will be negative or near zero: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Indias Gross Domestic Product GDP growth for the current fiscal 2020-21 will be in negative or near zero, owing to the coronavirus pandemic impact. She, however, said the recovery is being...

France tightens security amid fallout from teacher beheading

France is increasing security at religious sites as the interior minister said Tuesday that the country faces a very high risk of terrorist threats, amid growing geopolitical tensions following the beheading of a teacher who showed his clas...

Senior fellows of National School of Government appointed

Public Service and Administration Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has endorsed the appointment of three eminent former senior public servants as inaugural senior fellows of the National School of Government NSG.The fellowship programme aims to leve...

Facebook's India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits, says company.

Facebooks India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits, says company....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020