Punjab Cong MLA suffers minor injuries in car accident

Punjab Congress MLA Sushil Rinku escaped with minor injuries when the car he was travelling in got hit by a tractor on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place at Daulatpur Chowk near Jadla on Nawanshahr-Chandigarh road, when the legislator was going from Jalandhar to Chandigarh at around noon. The car got hit by a paddy-laden tractor-trolley which was taking a turn towards Jadla, police said. Rinku, a legislator from Jalandhar (West), suffered minor injuries and is under treatment at a private hospital here, they said. His gunman and the car driver have been hospitalised too. The MLAs cook was was in the vehicle as well but escaped unhurt, they said.