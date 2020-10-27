Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aid bodies launch USD 6.5 mn finance facility to help those impacted by job cuts in pandemic

"In order to alleviate the livelihood crisis and kick-start the economic recovery process, Revive will work with companies and foundations to plug the gap around timely, affordable and accessible capital for entrepreneurs and micro enterprises that form critical backbones of businesses and the national economy," Samhita's founder and chief executive Priya Naik said. The CGF partners and funders include Tata Trusts and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, while USAID is an arm of the American government, and Omidyar is an impact investor.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:05 IST
Aid bodies launch USD 6.5 mn finance facility to help those impacted by job cuts in pandemic

With lakhs getting unemployed or micro-enterprises facing existential issues because of the pandemic, a group consisting of impact investors and aid bodies on Tuesday announced a USD 6.5 million facility to help one lakh affected people. The corpus will be given either as a grant, returnable grant or loans to deserving people who have been hit directly by the pandemic, with a preference to the youth and women, an official statement said.

Samhita-Collective Good Foundation (CGF), the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Michael and Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF) and Omidyar Network India have collaborated to launch the blended finance facility christened as 'Revive'. Unemployment rate had touched record highs during the pandemic as per think tanks and the concern over the micro-enterprises' fate also led the government to launch interventions like loans for street vendors. "In order to alleviate the livelihood crisis and kick-start the economic recovery process, Revive will work with companies and foundations to plug the gap around timely, affordable and accessible capital for entrepreneurs and micro enterprises that form critical backbones of businesses and the national economy," Samhita's founder and chief executive Priya Naik said.

The CGF partners and funders include Tata Trusts and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, while USAID is an arm of the American government, and Omidyar is an impact investor. Stating that the most vulnerable group may be of over 50 crore people, Omidyar's partner Siddharth Nautiyal said the initiative aims to “restore livelihoods through accessible and affordable capital thereby giving a much-needed impetus to small businesses and aiding economic recovery.” The 'Revive Alliance' will initiate partnerships with companies and foundations as fundraising partners, and business chambers, non-banking financial companies, social organisations and prominent sector influencers to provide robust expertise and implementation support, the statement said.

Textile major Arvind will support workers from the textile industry who have lost their jobs while Godrej Consumer Products will support 'beautypreneurs' and Brihati Foundation powered by Claris will support farmers and street vendors, it said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya U.N. envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks

The United Nations acting Libya envoy expects coming political talks to designate a date for national elections, she told Reuters on Tuesday, after the countrys two warring sides agreed a ceasefire last week. What resonates is a clear and d...

FIFA president Infantino tests positive for COVID-19

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19. The governing body of world soccer said Tuesday that Infantino has mild symptoms and has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least f...

Russia's Ustyugov set to lose another Olympic biathlon gold

Evgeny Ustyugov is set to be stripped of a second Olympic biathlon gold medal after the Russian lost a doping case, the sports anti-doping body said Tuesday. The Biathlon Integrity Unit said Ustyugov will lose the gold medal he won in the 1...

'I Stand with France' trends in India as Emmanuel Macron faces outrage from Pak, Turkey others

Under intense backlash for alleged Islamophobia from countries like Turkey and Pakistan, a section of users on social media have voiced their support to French President Emmanuel Macron for his comments against terror activities in the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020