Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global FDI flows fell 49% in first half of 2020 due to COVID-19: UNCTAD

FDI flows to North America fell by 56 per cent to USD 68 billion. Meanwhile, the 16 per cent decrease in FDI flows to developing economies was less than expected, due mainly to investment in China.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:55 IST
Global FDI flows fell 49% in first half of 2020 due to COVID-19: UNCTAD

Global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows fell 49% in the first half of 2020 compared to 2019 due to the economic fallout from COVID-19, new trade data from the UN said. UNCTAD's latest Global Investment Trends Monitor released on Tuesday said that in the wake of the pandemic, lockdowns around the world slowed existing investment projects and the prospects of a deep recession led multinational enterprises to reassess new projects.

"The FDI decline is more drastic than we expected, particularly in developed economies. Developing economies weathered the storm relatively better for the first half of the year," UNCTAD's investment and enterprise director James Zhan said. "The outlook remains highly uncertain." According to the report, developed economies saw the biggest fall, with FDI reaching an estimated USD 98 billion in the six-month period, declining 75 per cent as compared to 2019. The trend was exacerbated by sharply negative inflows in European economies, mainly in the Netherlands and Switzerland. FDI flows to North America fell by 56 per cent to USD 68 billion.

Meanwhile, the 16 per cent decrease in FDI flows to developing economies was less than expected, due mainly to investment in China. Flows decreased by just 12 per cent in Asia but were 28 per cent lower than in 2019 in Africa and 25 per cent lower in Latin America and the Caribbean. In the six months to June 2020, developing countries in Asia accounted for more than half of global FDI. Flows to economies in transition were down 81 per cent due to a strong decline in Russia. The decline cut across all major forms of FDI, the report shows.

The report added that cross-border M&A values reached USD 319 billion in the first three quarters of 2020. The 21 per cent decline in developed countries, which account for about 80 per cent of global transactions, was checked by the continuation of M&A activity in digital industries. The value of greenfield investment project announcements – an indicator of future FDI trends – was USD 358 billion in the first eight months of 2020.

Developing economies saw a much bigger fall (-49%) than developed economies (-17%), reflecting their more limited capacity to roll out economic support packages. It said the number of announced cross-border project finance deals declined by 25 per cent, with the biggest drops in the third quarter of 2020, suggesting that the slide is still accelerating. The report projects that the full year may see a 30 per cent to 40 per cent decrease in FDI flows, the report indicates. The rate of decline in developed economies is likely to flatten as some investment activity appeared to be picking up in the third quarter.

"Flows to developing economies are expected to stabilize, with east Asia showing signs of an impending recovery,” it said. "The flows will hinge on the duration of the health crisis and the effectiveness of policy interventions to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic.

Geopolitical risks continue to add to the uncertainty," the report said, adding that despite the 2020 drop, FDI remains the most important source of external finance for developing countries..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police arrests two from Agra for firing at man

Two men were arrested from Agra in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly firing at a person in north Delhis Timarpur area over an old enmity, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Inderjeet 21 and Ravi 24, are residents of Timarpur, they said.An incid...

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Budgam district

An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam district on Tuesday, police said.Encounter breaks out at Aribagh Mouchwa area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, said Kashmir Zone Police, ...

New land laws will open 'floodgates of development' in J-K: BJP

The new land laws notified by the central government allowing people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the Union Territory will open the floodgates of development, the BJP said on Tuesday. In a statement, senior BJP leader and f...

Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion proposed deal violates govt's FDI policy: CAIT

Traders body CAIT on Tuesday raised objections over Aditya Birla Fashion and Retails plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore by issuing 7.8 per cent stake to Walmart-owned Flipkart Group, alleging that the proposed deal violates the governments FDI p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020