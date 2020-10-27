Left Menu
Tiffany and LVMH discuss price cut to settle deal dispute

Tiffany last month sued the Louis Vuitton owner in a Delaware court, alleging that the French company had been stalling the deal and that it had improperly tried to renegotiate the deal. LVMH had countersued, alleging that the U.S. company has been mismanaged during the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC earlier reported that the two parties were in indirect talks to settle the dispute. Both LVMH and Tiffany did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co and French luxury goods giant LVMH are in talks to settle their dispute over a $16 billion takeover at a price slightly lower than that initially agreed, sources familiar with the matter said.

The negotiations were based on a price in the range of $131-$134 for each Tiffany share, against the previous price of $135. Tiffany last month sued the Louis Vuitton owner in a Delaware court, alleging that the French company had been stalling the deal and that it had improperly tried to renegotiate the deal.

LVMH had countersued, alleging that the U.S. company has been mismanaged during the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC earlier reported that the two parties were in indirect talks to settle the dispute.

Both LVMH and Tiffany did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Tiffany shares rose more than 3% on Tuesday to $126.87 after the company said on Monday that it had received the nod from the European Commission for the deal completion, thus clearing all regulatory hurdles.

