Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbnb sets stage for blockbuster market debut, looks at Nasdaq listing

Home-rental startup Airbnb Inc plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq, setting the stage for one of 2020's most high-profile stock market debuts. Earlier this month, Reuters reported the company was aiming to raise $3 billion in its IPO, which could give it a valuation of more than $30 billion, and that it was targeting a listing before the end of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:44 IST
Airbnb sets stage for blockbuster market debut, looks at Nasdaq listing
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Home-rental startup Airbnb Inc plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq, setting the stage for one of 2020's most high-profile stock market debuts.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported the company was aiming to raise $3 billion in its IPO, which could give it a valuation of more than $30 billion, and that it was targeting a listing before the end of the year. The push to go public and the growth in its potential valuation underscores Airbnb's dramatic recovery from earlier this year, when it secured emergency funding from investors and the outlook for the travel industry was uncertain.

San Francisco-based Airbnb, which has benefited as travelers shy away from larger hotels and instead prefer to drive to local vacation rentals, said in July that customers had booked more than 1 million nights in a single day for the first time since March 3. Airbnb did not give a timeline for when it may complete its IPO. The company had filed confidentially for an IPO with U.S. regulators in August. (https://refini.tv/3mqUe97)

Reuters reported earlier this year that billionaire investor William Ackman had approached Airbnb about going public through a reverse merger with his blank-check company but that Airbnb was prioritizing going public through a traditional IPO. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are acting as the lead underwriters for the IPO, Reuters reported last month, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/34z1UjE)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition in Zanzibar says candidate detained, people shot ahead of vote

An opposition presidential candidate in Zanzibar detained as he tried to vote early on Tuesday has been released, after nine people were shot dead by security forces ahead of Wednesdays elections, according to his party.Zanzibar, an Indian ...

EXCLUSIVE-New head of Latin American development bank launches early push for capital increase

The new head of Latin Americas main financing institution hopes to leverage concerns about Chinese lending to win the support of U.S. lawmakers for boosting the banks yearly lending capacity to 20 billion as the region grapples with the COV...

'Very Nice!' - Kazakhstan taps new Borat movie to woo tourists

Ridiculed once again in a film featuring fictional Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev, the ex-Soviet state of Kazakhstan has embraced the joke this time round and adopted Borats catch phrase to try to attract tourists. Borat Subsequent Movief...

Kerala Guv presents Vayalar award to Malayalam poet Ezhacherry Ramachandran

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday presented theprestigious Vayalar award towell-known Malayalam poet and lyricist Ezhacherry Ramachandran. Khan presented the 44th edition of the award to Ramachandranat a low key function held at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020