Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM Suga to announce plan for fresh stimulus package to ease pandemic pain

The total size of the package will likely be smaller than a combined $2.2 trillion rolled out in two earlier stimulus packages this year, they said. "It's better to avoid making Japan's fiscal cliff even steeper" by ramping up near-term spending too much, one of the sources said.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-10-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 12:08 IST
Japan PM Suga to announce plan for fresh stimulus package to ease pandemic pain
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will announce next week a plan for fresh stimulus to help the recession-stricken economy shake off the coronavirus crisis, four government and ruling party sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Although the size of the package has yet to be decided, some ruling party lawmakers have already called for one of about 10 trillion yen ($95.51 billion) to cushion the blow from the pandemic.

The bulk of the package will consist of about 7 trillion yen left over from a 10 trillion yen pool set aside to meet emergency needs to combat the pandemic, the sources told Reuters. The rest will be made up of new spending, they added. The total size of the package will likely be smaller than a combined $2.2 trillion rolled out in two earlier stimulus packages this year, they said.

"It's better to avoid making Japan's fiscal cliff even steeper" by ramping up near-term spending too much, one of the sources said. The package is likely to include extensions to existing programmes offering subsidies to help companies keep jobs and address funding strains, the sources said.

The government is also expected to extend past January a campaign offering discounts to domestic travel to rescue the country's tourism industry, the sources said. A third extra budget will be compiled around mid-December to fund part of the package, they added.

After posting its worst postwar contraction in the second quarter, Japan's economy is expected to have rebounded in the three months through September. But the recovery has been patchy and fragile, as continued weakness in consumption and capital expenditure offset a rebound in exports and output, keeping policymakers under pressure to top up fiscal and monetary support.

Analysts, however, say the expected new stimulus package will have only a limited effect in boosting growth. "The size of the package isn't expected to be that large," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. "That means the measures will likely focus on putting a floor on growth, rather than stimulating the economy."

($1 = 104.7000 yen)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further notice: Sisodia

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an on...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip on earnings worries, stimulus uncertainty

Stocks on Wall Street were little changed on Tuesday, with the Dow and SP 500 dipping on disappointing earnings and dimmer hopes for a U.S. coronavirus stimulus before Election Day, though the Nasdaq rose ahead of big technology company res...

Rugby-Flanker Willis will be big asset for England, says forwards coach

Breakdown specialist Jack Willis would bring intensity and physicality to the side if selected to make his debut against Italy in Saturdays Six Nations finale, England forwards coach Matt Proudfoot said. The Wasps flanker was named the Prem...

Nigeria: Ekiti government presents N109.60 billion bill for 2021 budget

Nigerias Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has presented an N109.60 billion proposed appropriation bill for 2021 to the State House of Assembly for consideration, according to a news report by Today.The budget christened Budget of Rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020