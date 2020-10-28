Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian dispute which ensnared top U.S. investor Calvey eases

His case has rattled Russia's business community and prompted several prominent officials and businessmen to voice concerns about the way the state deals with commercial disputes and executives caught up in them. Russia's Vostochny Bank said in a statement on Wednesday it would receive 2.5 billion roubles from a Baring Vostok portfolio company, First Collection Bureau.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:46 IST
Russian dispute which ensnared top U.S. investor Calvey eases
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A Russian business dispute which ensnared prominent U.S investor Michael Calvey eased on Wednesday, a move that could lead to him being freed from house arrest. Calvey, founder of private equity group Baring Vostok, was detained along with other fund executives in February 2019 after state investigators accused them of embezzlement.

Calvey, who denied the accusations, is currently due to remain under house arrest until Nov. 13. His case has rattled Russia's business community and prompted several prominent officials and businessmen to voice concerns about the way the state deals with commercial disputes and executives caught up in them.

Russia's Vostochny Bank said in a statement on Wednesday it would receive 2.5 billion roubles from a Baring Vostok portfolio company, First Collection Bureau. Vostochny, Russia's 39th biggest bank by assets, has been at the centre of the Calvey dispute after its controlling shareholders -- Baring Vostok and Russian businessman Artyom Avetisyan -- became locked in a battle for control of the bank.

Calvey and the other Baring Vostok executives were accused of embezzling 2.5 billion roubles ($32.25 million), the same amount which Vostochny said on Wednesday it was going to be paid. "Vostochny Bank and First Collection Bureau reached an agreement, as a result of which the bank will receive 2.5 billion roubles," Vostochny said.

"After receipt of the money, the bank plans to back out of civil claims, submitted as part of a criminal case," the bank added, referring to criminal charges against Calvey and his colleagues. Baring Vostok did not respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear if the payment would help in freeing Wisconsin-born Calvey from house arrest. He has alleged that the case against him and the others was an attempt to pressure them in the dispute over control of Vostochny Bank.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rumours of imminent move to lockdown level 3 not true: President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Members of Parliament during a question and answer session that rumours of an imminent move to lockdown alert level three this week are not true. I dont want to be alarmist. I dont want our people to be al...

MP's coffers are not Aurangzeb's treasure which can be emptied by spending on development: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the states coffers are not Aurangzebs treasure which can be emptied by spending on development. Im not Kamal Nath, who wont give a penny for development. I assure yo...

Bribes being sought to make NHM employees permanent: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday alleged that some people in Maharashtra were demanding bribes for making contractual employees of the National Health Mission permanent. This corruption runs into Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore...

J-K LG launches Market Intervention Scheme to ensure optimum prices, procurement of apples

In a bid to tap into the growth potential of the Horticulture sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched a Market Intervention Scheme to facilitate the stakeholders by providing valuable marketing pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020