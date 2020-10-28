Piramal Enterprises Q2 profit rises 14 pc to Rs 628.31 cr

Left Menu
Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 13.95 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 628.31 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, driven by robust sales in the pharma segment. It also completed the 20 per cent growth investment by The Carlyle Group - which is an affirmation of the robustness of the business model and consistency in performance, Piramal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:57 IST
Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 13.95 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 628.31 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, driven by robust sales in the pharma segment. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 551.37 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 3,301.84 crore for the quarter against Rs 3,270.50 crore for the year-ago quarter. "We have delivered a resilient performance with net profit of Rs 1,124 crore for H1 FY21, despite adverse global environment. Continuing to focus on strengthening our balance sheet, over the past year, we brought in Rs 18,000 crore of capital and reduced our net debt-to-equity ratio to below 1x".

In Financial Services, "we saw early signs of recovery across the key sectors that we lend to. Progressing on the stated strategy of diversifying the loan book, we will be launching our multi-product retail lending platform in November 2020," he added. The Pharma Business recorded a healthy improvement in both revenue growth and profitability. It also completed the 20 per cent growth investment by The Carlyle Group - which is an affirmation of the robustness of the business model and consistency in performance, Piramal said. "Both businesses are now at an inflection point, where we see a good runway for strong performances in the mid to long-term." he added.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises dropped by 1.3 per cent to close at Rs 1,282.05 on BSE, whose benchmark index declined by 1.48 percent.

