Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cipla launches antibody detection kit for COVID-19 in India

"As part of the collaborative effort, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the SARS CoV-2-IgG antibody detection ELISA that will be manufactured by KARWA Ltd," Cipla said in a statement. ICMR has provided the requisite technological know-how and process for developing the test kits to the approved manufacturers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:18 IST
Cipla launches antibody detection kit for COVID-19 in India

Drug firm Cipla on Wednesday announced the launch of antibody detection kits for COVID-19 in India under the brand name 'ELIFast' in partnership with KARWA Ltd, under the technology transfer from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). "As part of the collaborative effort, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the SARS CoV-2-IgG antibody detection ELISA that will be manufactured by KARWA Ltd," Cipla said in a statement.

ICMR has provided the requisite technological know-how and process for developing the test kits to the approved manufacturers. The product will be marketed under the brand name ELIFast, it added. Cipla's distribution network will help in ensuring the seamless supply of kits across the country. Supply will be undertaken through the channels approved by ICMR to ensure equitable access, the statement said.

ELIfast has been validated and approved by ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, it added. IgG antibody tests identify the immune status of the individuals to COVID-19. ICMR has recommended these tests for conducting sero-surveillance, the statement said.

Shares of Cipla Ltd on Wednesday closed at Rs 765.15 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.69 per cent from its previous close..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

52.24 pc turnout till 5 pm in Phase I of Bihar assembly polls: CEC

The voter turnout in the phase one of Bihar assembly polls was 52.24 per cent till 5 pm, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Wednesday. In a break from the past, the CEC attended the poll panel briefing here and made opening rem...

Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19She asked people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliestIt is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement hence...

PayPoint offers free personal accident insurance to migrant workers

PayPoint, a technology-enabled distribution network of financial services, on Wednesday said it is offering a complimentary personal accident insurance cover for migrant workers transferring money to their families. The insurance cover, pro...

People News Roundup: UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp 'wife beater' case

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp wife beater caseHollywood star Johnny Depp will find out on Nov. 2 the outcome of his libel action against a British newspaper which l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020