Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lift travel restrictions in Mumbai trains in non-peak hours: Maha to Rlys

The state government also sought increase in the frequency of suburban services that are being operated for essential services staff since June 15. Currently the Railway authorities are operating 1,410 special services on the Mumbai suburban network, including 10 ladies special trains..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:02 IST
Lift travel restrictions in Mumbai trains in non-peak hours: Maha to Rlys

The Maharashtra government has proposed to the railway authorities that general public be allowed to travel by Mumbai local trains during non-peak hours, an official said on Wednesday. At present only certain categories of persons including essential services staff can travel by local trains, Mumbai's lifeline, due to the coronavirus threat.

In a letter to the Railways, the state government suggested that any person holding a valid ticket be allowed to board local trains till 7.30 in the morning, between 11 am to 4 pm and between 8 pm till the end of the day. The time between 8 am to 10:30 am and 5 pm to 7.30 pm should be reserved for essential services staff having valid QR coded identity cards, and there should be ladies special trains every hour, the state government said.

"The state is looking to open up the local train services to the general public while ensuring adherence to all COVID-19 protocols," said the letter marked to general managers of Central Railway and Western Railway besides the Government Railway Police commissioner. The state government also sought increase in the frequency of suburban services that are being operated for essential services staff since June 15.

Currently the Railway authorities are operating 1,410 special services on the Mumbai suburban network, including 10 ladies special trains..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pawar downplays Uddhav's remark about Sena government

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday made light of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays reported remark that he wanted his party, the Shiv Sena, to form government on its own one day. The Sena, NCP and Congress...

Toyota boosts U.S. fuel pump recall to 3.34 million total vehicles

Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it is recalling another 1.52 million U.S. vehicles for a fuel pump issue that prompted an earlier recall in January.In total, Toyota has now recalled 3.34 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles produced between J...

Germany pushes up 2021 debt plans to finance new coronavirus aid - source

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is planning to take on much more debt than initially planned next year to finance new coronavirus aid measures and help companies survive the second wave of the pandemic, a government source said on Wedne...

India's smartphone mkt hits record 53 mn units in Q3, Samsung reclaims top spot: Counterpoint

Smartphone segment in India rebounded after the lockdown to touch an all-time high of 53 million units in the September quarter, with Samsung toppling Xiaomi from the number one spot, according to research firm Counterpoint. Indias smartpho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020