Welspun Enterprises Q2 net profit jumps to Rs 30 cr

Welspun Enterprises on Wednesday reported more than doubling of its consolidated profit to Rs 30.47 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 14.47 crore for the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 383.63 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 340.61 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses for the July-September quarter declined to Rs 342.38 crore as compared to Rs 297.60 crore in the year-ago period.