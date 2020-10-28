Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consumer sentiment upbeat on domestic travel, but constrained by budgets: Survey

More than 20 per cent respondents are planning a vacation in the coming week and with over a third respondents planning their trips, it looks even more optimistic for south and north India, according to a survey by multi-brand loyalty program PAYBACK. However, the survey cited that a quick recovery may not be visible soon, as more than 40 per cent respondents said they will be spending less than last year, coupled with the fact that long vacations or international travel are not in their mind for the balance of the year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:52 IST
Consumer sentiment upbeat on domestic travel, but constrained by budgets: Survey

Domestic travel is expected to see some revival, especially short or weekend travel, with 20 per cent respondents planning a vacation in the coming weeks and are more optimistic for south and north India, according to a survey. More than 20 per cent respondents are planning a vacation in the coming week and with over a third respondents planning their trips, it looks even more optimistic for south and north India, according to a survey by multi-brand loyalty program PAYBACK.

However, the survey cited that a quick recovery may not be visible soon, as more than 40 per cent respondents said they will be spending less than last year, coupled with the fact that long vacations or international travel are not in their mind for the balance of the year. More than 40 per cent consumers will be spending less than last year this festive season, followed by 35 per cent at the same level and only 20 per cent planning to spend more this year only in the higher annual income households, it said.

Respondents in southern cities chose to spend more followed by north India, the survey added. The survey was conducted jointly by PAYBACK and its digital research partner, Unomer, online with over 1,000 respondents between 25-50 years who travelled frequently during the last two years across 12 cities including all metros.

Further, the survey revealed that nearly 50 per cent respondents during the initial phases of unlock chose self-drive as the preferred mode for short holiday travels with young women leading the pack. North, west and south regions lead the preference for self-drive as trains or buses become the least likely choice (15 per cent) even for short trips or getaways.

However, in the last few weeks, travel by flights is also seeing an uptick, specifically in the east and west regions garnering 50 per cent preference, it added. Nearly two-thirds of the respondents are booking their travel itineraries via online booking platforms compared with the traditional travel agents.

About 60 per cent respondents have either booked or plan to book hotels for vacation stays and among them, nearly three-fourth are looking at safety precautions (higher than any other aspect), sanitisation certificates and high star ratings as key booking criteria, as opposed to affordable rates, deals and offers which would swing the vote earlier, it said. Over 60 per cent respondents said they are planning to go on vacation with their family followed by 25 per cent wanting to go with friends and solo trips still do not find many takers with just 9 per cent.

"Businesses are most impacted by the change in behaviour of their loyal members. Hence, it is important to measure the sentiment of the loyalists, to gauge the true impact. "The current environment, which is replete with uncertainties, requires us to use the right data and levers to navigate the business challenges," PAYBACK India Chief Marketing Officer Ramakant Khandelwal said.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe must expand chargers to catch up with electric car sales - industry

Europes rollout of vehicle charging points is not keeping up with the strong growth in electric car sales, an industry group said on Wednesday, warning that a lack of infrastructure could hamper future sales of low-emission vehicles.Sales o...

U.S. tells WTO meeting it does not back Nigerian candidate as WTO chief

The United States has told a meeting of the World Trade Organization on Wednesday that it does not back Nigerias Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next WTO leader, despite cross-regional support for her, two sources at the meeting told Reuters.The...

BJP says new land laws will change overall scenario of J-K for 'greater good'

BJP leader Yudhvir Sethi on Wednesday welcomed the new land laws for Jammu and Kashmir and said they would eventually change the overall scenario of the union territory for greater good. He lambasted the National Conference NC and the Peopl...

Infosys completes acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi

IT services firm Infosys on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi. Infosys had, earlier this month, announced inking a pact to acquire Blue Acorn iCi - a digital customer experience, commerce and analytics servic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020