Left Menu
Development News Edition

The celebrities learn the ropes of trading with OctaFX

OctaFX, an online Forex broker who helps people trade from home, developed, shot, and launched an educational YouTube show - "Learn to Trade". They released the first episode on their YouTube channel on 22 October.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 12:54 IST
The celebrities learn the ropes of trading with OctaFX
Octa FX Ep 04-Moment. Image Credit: ANI

OctaFX, an online Forex broker who helps people trade from home, developed, shot, and launched an educational YouTube show - "Learn to Trade". They released the first episode on their YouTube channel on 22 October. "Learn to Trade" is mainly focused on raising awareness about the financial markets and investment instruments. Over the show's five episodes, Forex expert Zia ul Haque will be teaching celebrities to trade in the foreign exchange market from scratch.

Here are the show's celebrity students: model and television host Karan Wahi, YouTube blogger Mohit Chhikara, and television actresses Krystle D'Souza and Nia Sharma. According to OctaFX, their main goal was to show that online investment is something that is available to virtually anyone. However, making smart investments requires knowledge, education, and practice, even if you are a celebrity. That's why OctaFX offers educational programs and demo accounts, where traders can train before making real investments.

The importance and effectiveness of education in trading are both demonstrated in the "Learn to Trade" show. Its first two episodes, "Why Forex Is Better Than Stock, Real Estate & Gold" and "Understanding Forex Lot Size & Best Currency Pairs for Successful Trading", are now available on the OctaFX YouTube channel. They are full of insights for both the celebrity students and viewers. The complete beginners start their journey into the world of finances and learn the ropes of Forex. As the host Zia ul Haque said, "In this show, I feel you'll find all the answers to all of your queries and questions related to trading". And the celebrities had many questions. Nia Sharma was surprised when she found out that the minimum amount required to start trading was 20 U.S. dollars: "Sir, 20 dollars? Like, most kids have that much with them anyway, which they can invest". The celebrities also worried if they qualified for entering the Forex market.

Nia Sharma asked: "Sir, I am a little weak in math, do you think I'll understand all of this?" and Mohit Chhikara even added: "Sir, is this like a thing only for your age or can the youth get into it too?". Zia ul Haque cleared up their doubts explaining that anyone can trade, the main thing is to learn and practice in a demo account first. All in all, the celebrities seemed to be excited about starting their trading journey, especially after they learned what Forex is and how it works. Over the next episodes, the students will be learning about trading strategies, risk management, and currency pairs.

In each episode, the host will ask the viewers to answer three questions about the topics covered in the episode in the comment section. Three viewers, who answered the questions correctly, will win 25,000 rupees. The winners can then either withdraw the money or use it to start trading. Stay tuned for more updates and catch the series on the OctaFX YouTube channel.

OctaFX is a Forex broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to more than two million trading accounts. OctaFX has won more than 30 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN Broker 2020 award from World Finance. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity. It also regularly conducts global and local promotion campaigns with valuable money and product prizes.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Competition for jobs in India spiked 30 per cent since 2019: LinkedIn data

Hiring in India continues to recover at a 12 per cent year-on-year growth rate in August 2020, but competition for jobs is 30 per cent higher than last year, according to professional network LinkedIns labour market data. LinkedIn said in a...

An outstanding Edtech Institution providing high-quality education and internship programs to enhance their skills

The technological sector is ever-changing and it goes through transitions quite often. With so many innovations coming in, it is difficult for the students to keep up with the pace. Access to quality learning in emerging technologies is the...

Fashion site unveils new and improved 'Zozosuit 2'

Online fashion retailer Zozo Inc on Thursday unveiled a successor to its Zozosuit body-measuring suit, one of a string of failed projects ahead of the exit of founder Yusaku Maezawa, promising greater accuracy through design and software ch...

I-T dept raids 22 locations in Tamil Nadu, identifies unaccounted investments

The Income Tax department carried out searches at 22 premises in Tamil Nadu on a group running educational institutions and identified unaccounted investments and on-money payments of around Rs 150 crore, officials said on Thursday. Accordi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020