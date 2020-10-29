The celebrities learn the ropes of trading with OctaFX

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): OctaFX, an online Forex broker who helps people trade from home, developed, shot, and launched an educational YouTube show - "Learn to Trade". They released the first episode on their YouTube channel on 22 October. "Learn to Trade" is mainly focused on raising awareness about the financial markets and investment instruments. Over the show's five episodes, Forex expert Zia ul Haque will be teaching celebrities to trade in the foreign exchange market from scratch.

Here are the show's celebrity students: model and television host Karan Wahi, YouTube blogger Mohit Chhikara, and television actresses Krystle D'Souza and Nia Sharma. According to OctaFX, their main goal was to show that online investment is something that is available to virtually anyone. However, making smart investments requires knowledge, education, and practice, even if you are a celebrity. That's why OctaFX offers educational programs and demo accounts, where traders can train before making real investments.

The importance and effectiveness of education in trading are both demonstrated in the "Learn to Trade" show. Its first two episodes, "Why Forex Is Better Than Stock, Real Estate & Gold" and "Understanding Forex Lot Size & Best Currency Pairs for Successful Trading", are now available on the OctaFX YouTube channel. They are full of insights for both the celebrity students and viewers. The complete beginners start their journey into the world of finances and learn the ropes of Forex. As the host Zia ul Haque said, "In this show, I feel you'll find all the answers to all of your queries and questions related to trading". And the celebrities had many questions. Nia Sharma was surprised when she found out that the minimum amount required to start trading was 20 U.S. dollars: "Sir, 20 dollars? Like, most kids have that much with them anyway, which they can invest". The celebrities also worried if they qualified for entering the Forex market.

Nia Sharma asked: "Sir, I am a little weak in math, do you think I'll understand all of this?" and Mohit Chhikara even added: "Sir, is this like a thing only for your age or can the youth get into it too?". Zia ul Haque cleared up their doubts explaining that anyone can trade, the main thing is to learn and practice in a demo account first. All in all, the celebrities seemed to be excited about starting their trading journey, especially after they learned what Forex is and how it works. Over the next episodes, the students will be learning about trading strategies, risk management, and currency pairs.

In each episode, the host will ask the viewers to answer three questions about the topics covered in the episode in the comment section. Three viewers, who answered the questions correctly, will win 25,000 rupees. The winners can then either withdraw the money or use it to start trading. Stay tuned for more updates and catch the series on the OctaFX YouTube channel.

OctaFX is a Forex broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to more than two million trading accounts. OctaFX has won more than 30 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN Broker 2020 award from World Finance. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity. It also regularly conducts global and local promotion campaigns with valuable money and product prizes.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)