Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK rejects 'Britain First' trade policy, taking swipes at US and EU

Britain will on Thursday chide the "pernicious" trade practices of the United States and Europe, even as it tries to pin down deals with its most important allies in a post-Brexit drive to reinvent itself as a free trading nation. The COVID-19 pandemic has wrought havoc on global supply chains, fanning global trade tensions as nations scramble for scarce goods and try to protect their own economic interests.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 13:44 IST
UK rejects 'Britain First' trade policy, taking swipes at US and EU
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain will on Thursday chide the "pernicious" trade practices of the United States and Europe, even as it tries to pin down deals with its most important allies in a post-Brexit drive to reinvent itself as a free trading nation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wrought havoc on global supply chains, fanning global trade tensions as nations scramble for scarce goods and try to protect their own economic interests. Britain left the European Union in January, giving it the power to negotiate its own trade deals for the first time in 45 years - something ministers have promoted as the biggest economic benefit of leaving the world's largest trading bloc.

Trade minister Liz Truss will set out the principles that underpin Britain's future trade policy in a speech that takes aim at the damage caused by both protectionism and unfettered state-subsidisation. "She will argue for too long the world has turned a blind eye to 'pernicious' trading practices," said a statement accompanying excerpts of her remarks released in advance.

Truss will say those approaches have had a "corrosive effect on the foundations of our rules-based free trade system, spreading disillusionment and distrust." "Britain is learning from the twin errors of values-free globalisation and protectionism, and we are instead rooting our approach for global free trade in our values of sovereignty, democracy, the rule of law and a fierce commitment to high standards," she will say.

While Britain's government wants the freedom to be able to provide state aid, it is opposed to the over-use of subsidies and has no plans to become highly interventionist. Her comments come at a time when nearly a trillion dollars per year of trade with Britain's closest neighbour is under threat, with the clocking ticking down to a Nov. 3 U.S. election that could mean Britain's years-long courting of U.S. President Donald Trump is wasted.

Britain is urgently negotiating a trade deal with the EU to avoid widespread disruption when a transition period of de-facto EU membership ends on Dec. 31. It has also put a U.S. free trade agreement at the top of its post-Brexit wish list. Nevertheless, in a direct reference to Trump's 'America First' policy, Truss will say "we will not be pulling up the drawbridge in an autarkic Britain First approach."

She will say the EU is an "innovation-phobic" protectionist institution that has held Britain back and, without naming China explicitly, criticise those who use state-owned enterprises to sell goods around the world as "mercenaries of global trade".

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays Uttarakhand HC's order for CBI probe against Chief Minister

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed an order of the Uttarakhand High Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to register an FIR against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on basis of allegations levelled against him. A bench ...

Hindi writer threatens legal action against ‘Mirzapur 2’, claims makers misrepresented his novel

Hindi crime fiction novelist Surendra Mohan Pathak has threatened legal action against the makers of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur 2 for allegedly misrepresenting his novel Dhabba as sheer porno. In the third episode of season two, vet...

Illegal CIS case: Sebi slaps Rs 1.5-cr fine on Samruddha Jeevan Foods, others

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty totalling Rs 1.5 crore on Samruddha Jeevan Foods India Limited and three others for mobilising funds from investors through unregistered collective investment schemes. The company offered various...

Philippines reports 1,761 new COVID-19 infections

Manila Philippines, October 29 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH on Thursday reported 1,761 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countrys total tally to 376,935. The DOH said 740 more patients have recovered, raisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020