Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber and HSBC wins help trading improve at ad group WPP

Underlying net sales were down by 5.1% in North America, compared with a 10.2% drop in the second quarter, and down 6.5% in Britain, after a 23.3% plunge in the previous quarter. As a result, the company expects to deliver a full-year result within analyst forecasts of a drop between 8.5% and 10.7% in like-for-like net sales, with a midpoint of down 9.6%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:50 IST
Uber and HSBC wins help trading improve at ad group WPP
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

Client wins with Uber, Alibaba and HSBC helped the world's biggest advertising company WPP deliver an improvement in third-quarter underlying trading, particularly in Britain and the United States. The British owner of the Ogilvy, Grey, and GroupM agencies, already rebuilding after several years of tech-led turmoil in the ad industry, is now recovering from the abrupt cancellation of spending by companies desperate to save cash in the pandemic.

While businesses in consumer packaged goods, pharmaceuticals, and technology have increased their spending, those in the automotive and luxury sectors are stabilizing, while the travel and leisure industries remain weak. Overall, underlying net sales fell by 7.6% in the three months to the end of September, an improvement on the 15.1% drop in the previous three months, and WPP said it remained on track to cut costs and hit its downgraded outlook.

"Given the tightening of COVID restrictions around the world and uncertainty in the global economic outlook, we remain cautious about the pace of recovery," Chief Executive Mark Read said on Thursday. WPP secured $1.6 billion of new business and said late on Wednesday it had extended its ties with Walgreens Boots Alliance, one of the biggest pitches of the year.

Citi analysts said the improvement was all the more impressive because, unlike peers Publicis, Omnicom and IPG, WPP has a lower exposure to the United States and has also not benefited from buying assets of late. Underlying net sales were down by 5.1% in North America, compared with a 10.2% drop in the second quarter, and down 6.5% in Britain, after a 23.3% plunge in the previous quarter.

As a result, the company expects to deliver a full-year result within analyst forecasts of a drop between 8.5% and 10.7% in like-for-like net sales, with a midpoint of down 9.6%. That compares with a range midpoint given in August of down 10.75%. Analysts said the results were ahead of expectations, but traders said the shares fell to a month low, down 3.5%, on the cautious outlook.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Havells Q2 net up 82 pc to Rs 326 cr, sales up 10 pc at Rs 2,459 cr

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 81.97 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 326.36 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net pr...

EXCLUSIVE-AirAsia X to revise $15.3 bln debt reform plan to expedite talks with creditors -sources

Malaysias AirAsia X Bhd plans to revise its 15.3 billion debt restructuring plan to address concerns raised by a creditor as its cash is running out fast, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The budget carrier is seeking to rec...

Tanzania's opposition candidate calls election a "travesty"

Tanzanias leading opposition presidential candidate on Thursday asked countries around the world not to recognize the eventual results of an election held the previous day, calling it a travesty due to widespread irregularities. Tundu Lissu...

Most Cathay Pacific pilots and cabin crew accept permanent pay cuts

Hong Kongs Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday that a majority of pilots and flight attendants had signed new contracts that will result in permanent pay cuts.Cathay last week announced plans to cut 5,900 jobs to help it weather the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020