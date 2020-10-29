Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most Cathay Pacific pilots and cabin crew accept permanent pay cuts

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday that a majority of pilots and flight attendants had signed new contracts that will result in permanent pay cuts. Cathay last week announced plans to cut 5,900 jobs to help it weather the pandemic, including nearly all of the positions at its regional airline Cathay Dragon, which it has shut down.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:07 IST
Most Cathay Pacific pilots and cabin crew accept permanent pay cuts
File Photo. Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday that a majority of pilots and flight attendants had signed new contracts that will result in permanent pay cuts.

Cathay last week announced plans to cut 5,900 jobs to help it weather the pandemic, including nearly all of the positions at its regional airline Cathay Dragon, which it has shut down. It is also seeking changes to contracts with pilots and cabin crew as part of a restructuring that would cost HK$2.2 billion ($284 million).

"We are very grateful that a majority of our pilots and cabin crew have already signed up to the new conditions of service," the airline said in a statement. "We would like each and every one of our pilots and cabin crew to join us and be part of Cathay Pacific's future."

The employees have until Nov. 4 to sign new contracts but they will receive one year of transitional benefits like housing allowances for pilots rather than the two years offered for those that signed up by Wednesday evening. The airline has told them if they do not agree to the new contracts by next week, they face termination, according to unions representing pilots and flight attendants.

The pilot contracts, which are broadly in line with those given to new hires since 2018, will result in permanent salary reductions of up to 58%, the Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association (HKAOA) said on Tuesday. HKAOA General Secretary Chris Beebe last week told Reuters the decision to force pilots on to lower-paid contracts was "draconian" and "short-sighted".

Staff at many airlines around the world including rival Singapore Airlines Ltd have agreed to temporary pay cuts to help their companies get through the COVID-19 crisis, but the Cathay reduction is permanent. Cathay Chairman Patrick Healy told reporters last week that the terms of the new contracts were "highly competitive" with those of global peers.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kano government tells private schools to slash fees by 25 percent

Nigerias Kano State Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, has issued a deadline of November 1 for the private school proprietors in the state to slash down their school fees by 25 percent or it will cancel the third term of the 2...

Kashmiri Pandit organisations welcome notification that allows Indians to buy land in J-K

Kashmiri Pandit organisations, including Roots in Kashmir RIK, Jammu Kashmir Vichar Manch JKVM and Youth for Panun Kashmir, have welcomed the central governments decision to allow Indians to purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir. According to ...

Ajay Jayaram, Shubhankar Dey out of SaarLorLux Open; in isolation amid COVID scare

Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram and Shubhankar Dey were on Thursday forced out of the SaarLorLux Open after being put in isolation owing to contact with COVID positive father-cum-coach of defending champion Lakshya Sen, who has already withdr...

Kashmiri Pandit organisations welcome notification that allows Indians to buy land in J-K

Kashmiri Pandit organisations, including Roots in Kashmir RIK, Jammu Kashmir Vichar Manch JKVM and Youth for Panun Kashmir, have welcomed the central governments decision to allow Indians to purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir. According to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020