Mahindra Electric launches new cargo 3-wheeler Treo Zor

Built on the Treo platform, the new offering comes in three variants – pick up, delivery van and flat bed - and will be available at Mahindra small commercial vehicle dealerships in select cities across the country from December. "Our Treo platform demonstrates our commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat through the latest technology and make in India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Mahindra Electric on Thursday announced the launch of its new electric 3-wheeler cargo model Treo Zor at starting price of Rs 2.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Built on the Treo platform, the new offering comes in three variants – pick up, delivery van and flat bed - and will be available at Mahindra small commercial vehicle dealerships in select cities across the country from December.

"Our Treo platform demonstrates our commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat through the latest technology and make in India. The Treo Zor will provide a clean, sustainable and affordable solution for last-mile delivery," Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's MD and CEO Pawan Goenka said at the launch. The company claims that the new e-three wheeler offers higher savings of over Rs 60,000 a year, compared to the existing diesel cargo 3-wheelers, owing to its low maintenance cost, which stands at just 40 paise per km, the company claimed.

"The proven Treo electric 3-wheeler platform has already redefined last-mile mobility with 5,000+ satisfied customers who have traversed 35 million kms on Indian roads. Treo Zor has been developed with cutting edge technology to deliver substantial customer value proposition and is available in 3 variants to meet every customer needs," said Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric. Treo Zor comes with an 8kW advanced lithium-ion battery and best-in-segment payload of 550 kgs. It gives higher earning opportunities. Also, the new vehicle comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/80,000 km, the company said, adding the vehicle can be charged by plugging into a 15AMP socket.

The wide service network of over 140 dealerships across India ensures timely after-sales service as well, it added. The other features include telematics unit and GPS, windscreen and wiping system, spare wheel provision, among others, the company said.

