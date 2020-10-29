Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures higher after steep selloff with eyes on Big Tech earnings

Stalled efforts in Washington over fresh stimulus and an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases globally have put the Wall Street's main indexes on course for their worst week since March. The CBOE volatility index dipped after closing at its highest level in nearly five months on Wednesday as uncertainty about a U.S. election outcome next week kept investors on edge.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:01 IST
US STOCKS-Futures higher after steep selloff with eyes on Big Tech earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday following the S&P 500's worst day in nearly five months as focus shifted to Big Tech earnings, but sentiment was fragile with five days to go before the Election Day.

Heavyweights Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc rose about 1% in premarket trading ahead of their results after the closing bell. Facebook Inc, which also reports later in the day, gained 3.2%, riding on Pinterest Inc's upbeat forecast for sales growth that highlighted a rebound in ad spending.

Shares of the image-sharing company soared over 30%, also driving gains of 2% in Snap Inc and 6% in Twitter Inc . Investors will get their first look at third-quarter U.S. GDP data at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), which is likely to show a record pace of economic expansion fueled by $3 trillion in federal pandemic relief after a historic slump in the second-quarter.

A separate report is expected to show the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits likely dipped last week but still remained stubbornly high at 775,000 as boost from the fiscal aid faded. Stalled efforts in Washington over fresh stimulus and an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases globally have put the Wall Street's main indexes on course for their worst week since March.

The CBOE volatility index dipped after closing at its highest level in nearly five months on Wednesday as uncertainty about a U.S. election outcome next week kept investors on edge. More than 75 million Americans had already cast ballots in a historic turnout, with experts predicting a winner may not be declared on the night of Nov. 3 due to delay in counting mail in ballots.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden holds a comfortable lead over President Donald Trump in national polls, but the race in battleground states that will likely decide the election are tighter than the national surveys. At 06:47 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 0.5% at 26,554 points and S&P 500 E-minis were up 0.71% at 3,286.75 points. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 0.97% at 11240 points.

Gilead Sciences Inc slipped 0.8% after it cut its 2020 revenue forecast, citing lower-than-expected demand and difficulty in predicting sales of remdesivir, the only treatment approved in the United States for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt conducted aggressive contact tracing & testing, leading to rise in cases: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the AAP government has changed its strategy by conducting aggressive tracing and testing in the city, attributing it as one of the reasons for a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the pas...

Vatican condemns Nice church attack, says terror never acceptable

The Vatican on Thursday condemned the attack that left three people dead at a church in Nice, France, saying terrorism and violence were never acceptable.Todays attack sowed death in a place of love and consolation, the house of the Lord, s...

Govt commits to supporting business growth in taxi industry

Government has committed to giving renewed attention to supporting business growth in the taxi industry, especially initiatives that empower previously disadvantaged individuals such as women. Addressing the National Taxi Lekgotla virtually...

Indian PR newswire leader, Digpu now ready to transform off-site SEO

New Delhi India, Oct 29 ANIDigpu In a welcome development, Digpu News Network, one of the largest news distribution network of India, has forayed into website Search Engine Optimization SEO services and it is ready to transform the off-site...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020