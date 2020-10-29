Left Menu
Development News Edition

Population of Indians in Oman falls below half million: Report

The population of Indian expats in Oman has reduced to 499,431 due to the government's “Omanisation process” and the coronavirus pandemic which have forced a large number of Indians to return home, according to a media report.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:04 IST
Population of Indians in Oman falls below half million: Report

The population of Indian expats in Oman has reduced to 499,431 due to the government's “Omanisation process” and the coronavirus pandemic which have forced a large number of Indians to return home, according to a media report. The Indian community, however, still constitutes the largest expatriate community in the Sultanate, Gulf News quoted the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The community declined by 20 per cent by the end of the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same period last year, it said. Their population decreased from 542,091 in July to 517,702 in August following the government measures to reduce the expatriate population and allow more Omanis to join the job market, the report said.

It attributed the fall in the number of Indian expats to the government's “Omanisation process” and the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic. Foreigners, who account for over 40 per cent of the country’s total population of 4.6 million, have played a key role in Oman’s development for several decades.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt conducted aggressive contact tracing & testing, leading to rise in cases: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the AAP government has changed its strategy by conducting aggressive tracing and testing in the city, attributing it as one of the reasons for a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the pas...

Vatican condemns Nice church attack, says terror never acceptable

The Vatican on Thursday condemned the attack that left three people dead at a church in Nice, France, saying terrorism and violence were never acceptable.Todays attack sowed death in a place of love and consolation, the house of the Lord, s...

Govt commits to supporting business growth in taxi industry

Government has committed to giving renewed attention to supporting business growth in the taxi industry, especially initiatives that empower previously disadvantaged individuals such as women. Addressing the National Taxi Lekgotla virtually...

Indian PR newswire leader, Digpu now ready to transform off-site SEO

New Delhi India, Oct 29 ANIDigpu In a welcome development, Digpu News Network, one of the largest news distribution network of India, has forayed into website Search Engine Optimization SEO services and it is ready to transform the off-site...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020