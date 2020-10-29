Left Menu
Development News Edition

APL Apollo Tubes Q2 profit rises 72 pc to Rs 103 cr

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (APL Apollo) has reported a 71.5 per cent rise in its consolidated profit at Rs 102.63 crore for the quarter ended September.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:34 IST
APL Apollo Tubes Q2 profit rises 72 pc to Rs 103 cr

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (APL Apollo) has reported a 71.5 per cent rise in its consolidated profit at Rs 102.63 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 59.83 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

Its total income for the second quarter of the current fiscal also increased to Rs 2,212.14 crore, as compared to Rs 1,651.90 crore in the year-ago period, it said. "The Q2FY21 performance was significantly better than Q1FY21, which was partially impacted due to disruption from COVID-19. We have seen strong demand revival across all segments during the quarter...The company has fully resumed its operations with strict health and safety protocols.

"With our continuous focus on working capital and cost efficiencies, I am confident that the company will emerge stronger from this situation," APL Apollo Chairman Sanjay Gupta said..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, Biden to take campaign battle to critical battleground: Florida

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will rally supporters on Thursday in the battleground of Florida, visiting the same city hours apart and putting on full display their contrasting approaches to the resurgent coronavirus...

FOREX-Dollar extends gains, commodity currencies slump, euro falls ahead of ECB meeting

The dollar extended its gains on Thursday and commodity currencies took a hit from lower oil prices, with markets worried about Europes second wave of coronavirus infections, while the euro fell before the European Central Bank meeting. Rap...

Three Coega projects underway valued at R380 million

The Coega Development Corporation CDC -- the developer and operator of the Coega Special Economic Zone SEZ -- has three projects underway, collectively valued at about R380 million, which have created jobs for the local community.The projec...

BPCL Q2 profit jumps 58% on refining margins, inventory gains

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL on Thursday reported 58 per cent jump in September quarter net profit on the back of inventory gains and a rise in refining margin. Consolidated net profit at Rs 2,589.52 crore in July-Sept...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020