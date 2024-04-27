Left Menu

**Revised Headline:** **Upcoming Sporting Events**

IPL cricket, including Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians and other matches. Football news, ISSF shooting event, Asian athletics championships, golf updates, badminton's Thomas and Uber Cup, and archery's World Cup.

Updated: 27-04-2024
Sports Schedule for Saturday, Apr 27 CRICKET: *IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in Delhi at 3:30pm.

*IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow at 7:30pm.

*Preview of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.

*Preview of IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

*Other stories related to IPL, India and international cricket.

FOOTBALL: *Stories related to Indian and International football.

SHOOTING: *ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship (Shotgun) in Doha.

*National Trials to pick squad for Paris Olympics in Delhi.

ATHLETICS: *Asian U-20 Athletics Championships in Dubai.

GOLF: *Indians on various tour events across the globe.

BADMINTON: *Thomas and Uber Cup in Chengdu, China.

ARCHERY: *World Cup in Shanghai.

