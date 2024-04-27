Revised Headline:** **Upcoming Sporting Events**

Sports Schedule for Saturday, Apr 27 CRICKET: *IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in Delhi at 3:30pm.

*IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow at 7:30pm.

*Preview of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.

*Preview of IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

*Other stories related to IPL, India and international cricket.

FOOTBALL: *Stories related to Indian and International football.

SHOOTING: *ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship (Shotgun) in Doha.

*National Trials to pick squad for Paris Olympics in Delhi.

ATHLETICS: *Asian U-20 Athletics Championships in Dubai.

GOLF: *Indians on various tour events across the globe.

BADMINTON: *Thomas and Uber Cup in Chengdu, China.

ARCHERY: *World Cup in Shanghai.

