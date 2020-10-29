Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling clings to gains against the euro before ECB meeting

Sterling rose to a seven-week high against the euro on Thursday, before a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to hold off on any new stimulus. Versus the euro, the pound was up 0.1%, at 90.42 pence per euro at 1205 GMT, having earlier touched its highest level since Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:03 IST
Sterling clings to gains against the euro before ECB meeting

Sterling rose to a seven-week high against the euro on Thursday, before a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to hold off on any new stimulus.

Versus the euro, the pound was up 0.1%, at 90.42 pence per euro at 1205 GMT, having earlier touched its highest level since Sept. 9 at 90.07 pence.. The ECB is expected to keep its policy unchanged and to resist pressure to introduce fresh stimulus, but it is likely to signal actions in December.

"You have the euro leg being influenced by the prospect of what is likely to be a pretty dovish set of statements from Christine Lagarde when she speaks a little later so that's keeping euro-sterling somewhat on the defensive," Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC. Adding pressure to the euro, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered their countries back into lockdown.

In the meantime, Britain's housing minister, Robert Jenrick, said a second national lockdown in the country is not inevitable. He added that Britain, the country with the largest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe, will do everything it can to avoid putting the country into a new lockdown. However, Steven Riley, author of an Imperial College study into the spread of the disease, said that more drastic lockdown restrictions should be brought in sooner rather than later in Britain as a new study showed cases in England are doubling every nine days.

With Britain and the EU having just two months to reach a post-Brexit trade agreement before a the status-quo transition period ends on Dec. 31, reports on the negotiations have been a key driver for sterling. But analysts said a slowdown in the newsflow this week was supportive for the currency. "The lack of Brexit newsflow this week probably means that UK-EU negotiators are already in the tunnel – a good sign for a deal," wrote ING strategists in a note to clients, referring to the final stretch of secretive, make-or-break negotiations.

Against a stronger dollar, the pound was at $1.2945, down 0.26% on the day, after falling as much as 1% on Wednesday, when risk aversion swept markets as COVID-19 cases surged. There is "something of similarity in terms of the patterns" of the stock market and cable, with "sterling dynamics being much more a function of risk appetite," Stretch said. (Editing by Toby Chopra)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gateway Distriparks profit falls 75 pc to Rs 4.26 cr in Sept quarter

Gateway Distriparks Ltd GDL on Thursday reported a 75 per cent dip in its consolidated profit to Rs 4.26 crore for the September 2020 quarter. The integrated inter-modal logistics facilitator had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 17.38 cr...

Maha cabinet extends Shiv Bhojan thali initiative by 6 months

The Maharashtra Cabinet onThursday decided to extend by six months its initiative ofproviding Shiv Bhojan thali at Rs 5 per plate amid the COVID-19 pandemicAccording to an official statement, the meals werebeing made available at Rs 10 per ...

Suspension of goods trains hits industry, coal supply for power plants in Punjab

The suspension of freight trains amid farmers stir has affected coal supply for thermal plants in Punjab and hit states industrial sector, which is staring at massive financial losses. Nearly all industrial verticals, including bicycle and ...

Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh provided high-tech gear to manage heavy winter: military

Thousands of Chinese military personnel deployed at the India-China border in eastern Ladakh have been provided with high-tech equipment to manage the heavy winter, the Chinese Defence Ministry said on Thursday. At an online briefing of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020