Indian Oil starts one common number for Indane LPG refill booking

This common number for all-India LPG refill booking – through SMS and IVRS - is an important step to boost customer convenience and ease of booking Indane LPG refills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:30 IST
The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after 31.10.2020 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills i.e. 7718955555, will be in force. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indian Oil has started one common number for Indane LPG refill booking across the country for customer convenience. The common booking number for LPG refills for the whole country is 7718955555. It is available 24x7 for the customers.

This common number for all-India LPG refill booking – through SMS and IVRS - is an important step to boost customer convenience and ease of booking Indane LPG refills. This means that even if customers move from one telecom circle to another across States, their Indane refill booking number remains the same.

The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after 31.10.2020 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills i.e. 7718955555, will be in force.

Notably, Indane LPG booking can be done using the customer's REGISTERED MOBILE NUMBER only. The revised process of LPG refill booking and mobile number registration is as follows:

If the customer's number is already registered in Indane records, IVRS will prompt the 16-digit consumer ID. Please note that this 16-digit consumer ID is mentioned on the customer's Indane LPG invoices/cash memos/subscription voucher. Upon confirmation by the customer, the refill booking will be accepted.

If the customer's mobile number is not available in Indane records, then one-time registration of the mobile number should be done by customers by entering their 16-digit consumer ID starting with 7. This should be followed by authentication in the same IVRS call. Upon confirmation, the customer's mobile number will get registered and the LPG refill booking will be accepted. This 16-digit consumer ID of the customer is mentioned on Indane LPG invoices/ cash memos/subscription voucher.

(With Inputs from PIB)

