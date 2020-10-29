Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre's move to withhold Punjab's RDF unfortunate: Amarinder

Questioning the timing of the Centre's move, the chief minister said there was no precedent to not releasing the RDF that was due to the state during scrutiny of the utilisation of previous funds. The CM said he has asked his Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal to go to Delhi to meet the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs to resolve the issue, which has hit the state hard amid the fiscal crisis it is facing.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:18 IST
Centre's move to withhold Punjab's RDF unfortunate: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday described the Centre's move of putting the state's rural development fund on hold as “unfortunate” and said it will hit development work in villages. In a statement here, he urged the Centre to review its decision. The Union government has put the rural development fund (RDF) on hold by seeking to “scrutinise” its utilisation. Punjab charges three per cent of the minimum support price of wheat and paddy as the RDF from buyers. Questioning the timing of the Centre's move, the chief minister said there was no precedent to not releasing the RDF that was due to the state during scrutiny of the utilisation of previous funds.

The CM said he has asked his Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal to go to Delhi to meet the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs to resolve the issue, which has hit the state hard amid the fiscal crisis it is facing. The state government will submit all utilisation details as sought by the Centre as it has done in the past, he said.

While this is not the first time the government of India had gone for a scrutiny of the utilisation funds, this was, however, a first as far as non-release of RDF is concerned, he said expressing serious concern over the development. The CM said doubts are being raised in various quarters about the timing of the Union Cabinet's decision not to release to Punjab its due RDF to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore at the present juncture amid the controversy and crisis over the farm laws. “The timing is suspect and points to dubious motivation behind the move”, he said, urging the Centre to immediately reconsider and give the state's dues.

The funds, as the Centre is well aware, are used for developing critical agriculture marketing infrastructure like construction of roads in rural areas of the state, marketing yards, said the chief minister..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Airbus delivers 500th A320 family aircraft assembled in China

Airbus has delivered its 500th A320 family aircraft from its final assembly line in north Chinas Tianjin, Airbus China announced Thursday. The A320neo aeroplane was delivered to China Southern Airlines, a leading airline carrier in the coun...

Bihar's COVID-19 recovery rate increases to 95.55 per cent

As many as 1,068 people were cured of COVID-19 in Bihar on Thursday, totalling 2,05,385 recoveries as of date, the health department said. With this, the recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 95.55 per cent, ...

Spain enters 6-month state of emergency to tackle pandemic

Spain will be under a state of emergency until early May, giving regions legal backing to decide curfews and restrict travel to try and contain rampant COVID-19 contagion. Spain is one of Europes worst COVID-19 hot spots, with over 3 millio...

AP govt slashes liquor prices, cites increase in smuggling

Amaravati, Oct 29 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday cut down the price of Indian Made Foreign Liquor in the medium and premium categories by at least 25 to 30 per cent, citing instances of smuggling from outside the state. The r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020