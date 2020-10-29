Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disneyland Paris to close again as France orders second virus lockdown

Walt Disney Co's Disneyland theme park in Paris will close again as France heads back into lockdown to fight a second wave of coronavirus infections, the company said on Thursday. Schools will stay open. Disney said the company hoped to reopen Disneyland Paris for the holiday season from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:07 IST
Disneyland Paris to close again as France orders second virus lockdown

Walt Disney Co's Disneyland theme park in Paris will close again as France heads back into lockdown to fight a second wave of coronavirus infections, the company said on Thursday. Disneyland Paris shut down in March, when the virus was rampant in Europe, and reopened in July.

The park will shut down at the end of the day on Thursday. Under French measures that take effect on Friday, people will be required to stay in their homes except to buy essential goods, seek medical attention or exercise for up to one hour a day. They will be permitted to go to work if their employer deems it impossible for them to do the job from home. Schools will stay open.

Disney said the company hoped to reopen Disneyland Paris for the holiday season from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3. A decision will be made "based on prevailing conditions and government guidance at that time," the company said in a statement. The park will be closed from Jan. 4 through Feb. 12. The Paris resort normally is shut during that time of year.

Disney's parks in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Florida remain open with attendance limits and other safeguards to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Disneyland in California has been closed since March.

Theme park operators have argued that the state's reopening guidelines are too restrictive and have urged officials to let them resume operations with safety measures. Disney announced in September that it was laying off 28,000 workers, most of them at U.S. theme parks. The company reported in August that COVID-19 had wiped out $3.5 billion in operating profit in its parks, experiences and products division .

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Rana's 87-run knock guides KKR to 172/5 against CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR opener Nitish Rana played a knock of 87 runs as his team posted a total of 1725 in the allotted twenty overs against Chennai Super Kings CSK here at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Sent into bat first,...

Clashes between Ethiopian states kill 27 amid border dispute

Clashes between two Ethiopian states that have long disputed their border have killed at least 27 people, a government statement said, as the country faces surging ethnic violence. The 27 were killed due to conflicts along the borders of So...

Belarus closes border to cars from Lithuania - Lithuanian govt

Belarus is not allowing passenger vehicles from Lithuania into its territory on Thursday, saying this is due to the novel coronavirus, Lithuanias Interior Minister spokeswoman Bozena Zaborovska told Reuters.The trucks are still coming thoug...

Keshubhai Patel played inspiring role in development of Gujarat: Nadda

Condoling the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel, BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday described him as a senior member of the BJP family who played inspiring role in the development of the state. Patel 92 died in Ahmedabad o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020