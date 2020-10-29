Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-RFU warns it could lose 145 mln pounds in revenue due to COVID-19

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) warned on Thursday that it could lose 145 million pounds ($189 million) in revenue in the short term in its "mid-case" scenario, but managed to keep its annual operating losses for 2019-20 within budget despite the impact of COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:09 IST
Rugby-RFU warns it could lose 145 mln pounds in revenue due to COVID-19

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) warned on Thursday that it could lose 145 million pounds ($189 million) in revenue in the short term in its "mid-case" scenario, but managed to keep its annual operating losses for 2019-20 within budget despite the impact of COVID-19. Chief Executive Bill Sweeney also said the financial impact of the pandemic would take four or five years from which to recover, with the RFU expecting to lose about 20% in revenue on a cumulative annual basis over that period.

The RFU had already budgeted for 2019-20 to be a loss-making year within its regular four-year cycle due to costs associated with the Rugby World Cup and only hosting two Six Nations Games. It budgeted for an annual loss of 11.5 million pounds, but its operating loss came in slightly better at 10.8 million pounds, despite the organisation ending the year with revenues 23 million pounds behind budget.

"While hitting operating budget... is positive, the RFU recognises revenue losses for the coming year will be so significant that they cannot be mitigated through reduced expenditure," the RFU said in its earnings statement https://www.englandrugby.com/news/article/rfu-annual-report-and-account-published-for-201920. The shortfall in revenue was driven mainly by the loss in income from broadcast, ticketing, hospitality, conferences and events, brought on by the stoppage caused by the pandemic.

"The long-term financial challenges of coronavirus are significant for the entire economy," Sweeney said. "The RFU relies on revenue from matches and events at Twickenham Stadium and re-invests this back into the game. "With no rugby and no events, we are looking at a potential short-term impact circa 145 million pounds in lost revenues in our 'mid-case' scenario.

"In the immediate term we also have to recognise that we are not in a position to carry the whole game through an extended financial crisis. "We have therefore requested that the Government makes available a package of support for recovery funding to protect the integrity of the community game."

($1 = 0.7673 pounds)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Rana's 87-run knock guides KKR to 172/5 against CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR opener Nitish Rana played a knock of 87 runs as his team posted a total of 1725 in the allotted twenty overs against Chennai Super Kings CSK here at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Sent into bat first,...

Clashes between Ethiopian states kill 27 amid border dispute

Clashes between two Ethiopian states that have long disputed their border have killed at least 27 people, a government statement said, as the country faces surging ethnic violence. The 27 were killed due to conflicts along the borders of So...

Belarus closes border to cars from Lithuania - Lithuanian govt

Belarus is not allowing passenger vehicles from Lithuania into its territory on Thursday, saying this is due to the novel coronavirus, Lithuanias Interior Minister spokeswoman Bozena Zaborovska told Reuters.The trucks are still coming thoug...

Keshubhai Patel played inspiring role in development of Gujarat: Nadda

Condoling the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel, BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday described him as a senior member of the BJP family who played inspiring role in the development of the state. Patel 92 died in Ahmedabad o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020