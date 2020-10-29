Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks fall after ECB holds fire; German shares rebound

Bank of Spain called for a more bold response from the European Union to help firms and households weather any deterioration in the COVID-19 crisis, warning of risks to the stability of the banking sector. Europe's tech sector rose 1.1% lifted by Dutch chip equipment supplier ASM International's 6.5% gain as it raised its fourth-quarter guidance.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:31 IST
European stocks fall after ECB holds fire; German shares rebound

European stocks ended a volatile Thursday weaker, hitting session lows after the European Central Bank left its ultra-easy policy unchanged and hinted at more support in December.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.1%, having fallen up to 1% after the ECB resisted pressure to unveil more stimulus amid a new wave of the pandemic, but provided the clearest hint yet of fresh easing at its next meeting in December. "Despite no immediate change in policy at today's meeting, this wasn't a sign of the ECB being satisfied with the current environment," said Jai Malhi, Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"Equity markets have been struggling to cope with the risks posed by the renewed spike in infections...In December, pressure will be huge for the ECB to walk the walk. The major question remains - whether the tools available to the ECB will be enough to satisfy markets and support the economy through the pandemic." Thursday's moves follow a sharp sell-off in the previous session when Germany and France imposed nationwide restrictions - nearly as severe as the ones that drove the global economy this year into its deepest recession in generations - as coronavirus cases surged.

Rebounding from five-month lows, the German DAX advanced 0.3%, supported by the communications and technology sector. Spain's IBEX underperformed, closing down 1% at a seven-month low. Bank of Spain called for a more bold response from the European Union to help firms and households weather any deterioration in the COVID-19 crisis, warning of risks to the stability of the banking sector.

Europe's tech sector rose 1.1% lifted by Dutch chip equipment supplier ASM International's 6.5% gain as it raised its fourth-quarter guidance. Oil major Royal Dutch Shell rose 3.6% on raising dividend after handily beating third-quarter profit forecasts. This saw the energy sector rise more than 1% despite sliding oil prices.

Leading gains was the travel sector, posting its biggest intraday gain in over three weeks, as Flutter Entertainment jumped 8.3% on the possibility of entering the elite Euro STOXX 50 blue-chip index. ] The jump helped Ireland's ISEQ log its best day since May.

In the busiest day for European reporting season, telecom stocks took a beating as Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia slumped 18.5% after it cut its full-year profit forecast.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB Guv meets Shah, TMC calls him "loudspeaker" of BJP

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the state of affairs and affairs of state, which he said, has turned into a police state and criticised its law and order situation. During th...

Pak army chief Gen Bajwa meets PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to discuss the internal and external security situation. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army, internal and external security situation was ...

Jeweler relieved of bag containing Rs 20 lakh

A bag with Rs 20 lakh in cash was stolen in broad daylight in the Saraf Bazaar area here on Thursday, police said. Complainant Bharat Madhukar Pawar, who owns a jewelery shop in Ashok Nagar, told the police that he visited Saraf Bazaar, a w...

Three dead as woman beheaded in attack in French church

A knife-wielding attacker shouting Allahu Akbar God is Greatest beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday.A defiant President Emmanuel Macron, declaring that France had been subject to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020