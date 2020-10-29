England adds Cyprus and Lithuania to travel quarantine list

England adds Cyprus and Lithuania to travel quarantine listReuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:42 IST
England removed Cyprus and Lithuania from its safe travel list on Thursday, meaning that people arriving from those countries will have to self-isolate for 14 days to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.
The measures will take effect at 4 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Sunday.
Shapps added that no country was being added to the safe travel list this week.
