A novel way to staycay: JW Marriott New Delhi brings iconic elements from JW Marriott Nara, Japan to the capital city

Forget the hassle of travel documents and a 12 hour flight - now you can experience Nara, Japan in your own city. Throughout the month of November, JW Marriott New Delhi will bring the wonders of Nara, Japan to New Delhi, India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 10:14 IST
A novel way to staycay: JW Marriott New Delhi brings iconic elements from JW Marriott Nara, Japan to the capital city
JW Marriott New Delhi brings iconic elements from JW Marriott Nara, Japan to the capital city. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forget the hassle of travel documents and a 12 hour flight - now you can experience Nara, Japan in your own city. Throughout the month of November, JW Marriott New Delhi will bring the wonders of Nara, Japan to New Delhi, India. With Indians comprising as one of the top outbound travelers to Japan, JW Marriott New Delhi is recreating signature iconic elements of Japan and JW Marriott Nara to the domestic travelers.

From the moment a guest books a stay, to their check-in and check-out experience, JW Marriott New Delhi is recreating signature experiences and moments reminiscent of Nara. The endeavour is to create memorable moments for guests at the hotel to rekindle their travel longings by offering these experiences: Japanese Welcome * Origami Classes * Zen Meditation * Tea Rituals * JW Mindful Check-in with Sensory Fragrance * Visual Aesthetics * Lobby Music * Silk Road - World cuisine restaurant at JW Cabanas * Azekura - Japanese cuisine restaurant at K3 - New Delhi's Food Theatre * Flying Stag - Relaxing and stylish lounge bar at JW Lounge & Timothy Oulton Lounge & Bar.

Right from the arrival experience with mindful check-ins to stay and food & beverage, JW Marriott New Delhi will offer in-room amenities such as the deer mascot, origami classes, signature tea experiences and Japanese menus. Bringing a world cuisine menu using local and international techniques, JW Cabanas at lobby level will serve as Silk Road from JW Marriott Nara. Silk road refers to the trade land routes which connected parts of Asia with Persia, the Arabian Peninsula, East Africa and Southern Europe. The menu at JW Cabanas carries the distinctive character and culture of these places.

Serving Kaiseki style of cuisine styled on modern small plates, Azekura from JW Marriott Nara will be live at K3 - New Delhi's Food Theatre with an eclectic menu. The signature Tea and Sake experience from Flying Stag, will be crafted for you at JW Lounge & Timothy Oulton Lounge on lobby level. The artful Origami classes from the Japanese culture will be hosted along with Zen meditation every day in the morning.

"For our guests to engage in modern luxury where you can be mindful and present, come together for your most meaningful moments at JW Marriott New Delhi with authentic Japanese experiences from JW Marriott Nara. This experience is our outlook on bringing holidays & vacations back when we cannot travel to places afar. We have our continued focus on safety and hygiene under 'Commitment to Clean' with our elevated solutions to make the hotel a safe sanctuary for you to fulfil your travel plans in this unprecedented time," said Nitesh Gandhi, General Manager, JW Marriott New Delhi. This pilot campaign will feature 13 hotels across the Marriott International portfolio in Asia Pacific, recreating more than 10 of our guests' favourite destinations at home from Bali, Bangkok, Seoul, Paris to New York. In India, JW Marriott Juhu in Mumbai is bringing the cuisine and culture of Phuket to Mumbai, to reimagine and recreate travel experiences.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

